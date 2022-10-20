Area sports roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Ozark Catholic 63, Scranton 53

Ozark Catholic outscored Scranton 18-8 in the second quarter and defeated Scranton in the season opener for both schools at Scranton.

The Griffins (1-0) turned a three-point deficit into a 26-19 halftime lead with their outburst, then went to own a 46-38 lead through three quarters of play.

Will Buron had 22 points and Jackson Holmes 16 for Ozark Catholic, which returns to action Thursday against Haas Hall-Bentonville. Connor Pintado led Scranton with 17 points while Shane Baker added 13.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Lions Thrive Invitational

at NWA Community College

Tuesday's results

BOYS

TEAM SCORES 1. Rogers 32; 2. Pea Ridge 69; 3. Don Tyson School of Innovation 86; 4. Gravette 123; 5. Ozark Catholic 131; 6. Farmington 184; 7. Founders Classical Academy 200; 8. Haas Hall-Bentonville 217; 9. Harrison 220; 10. Huntsville 240; 11. Prairie Grove 257.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Elijah Levant, Rogers, 16:39.4; 2. Grandon Grant, Pea Ridge, 16:41.3; 3. Tian Grant, Pea Ridge, 16:45.7; 4. Dylan Rogers, Rogers, 16:55.4; 5. Isaac Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 17:00.5; 6. Pedro Morales, Don Tyson SOI, 17:01.5; 7. Wesley Wilson, Gravette, 17:03.7; 8. Noah Brothers, Rogers, 17:04.7; 9. Henry Woods, Rogers, 17:09.6; 10. Noah Gorden, Rogers, 17:15.2.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES 1. Rogers 22; 2. Gravette 61; 3. Don Tyson School of Innovation 148; 4. Pea Ridge 151; 5. Greenland 155; 6. Harrison 158; 7. Berryville 176; 8. Shiloh Christian 178; 9. Prairie Grove 180; 10. Ozark Catholic 196.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Olivia Davis, Rogers, 19:57.9; 2. RyLee Raines, Pea Ridge, 20:10.9; 3. Averie Dunn, Huntsville, 20:34.5; 4. Elle Rieske, Rogers, 20:37.8; 5. Julia Whorton, Gravette, 20:44.2; 6.Meritt McCarty, Rogers, 21:00.0; 7. Abigail Dinan, Rogers, 21:01.9; 8. Jalie Bohnert, Rogers, 21:30.1; 9. Keira Ralph, Gravette, 21:34.8; 10. Elise Nunn, Rogers, 21:42.1.