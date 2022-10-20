The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF OCT. 19, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-508. Donald Banks v. Petro Banks, from Monroe County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-21-535. Joey Penix v. State of Arkansas, from Lawrence County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-68. Larry Matney v. State of Arkansas, from Poinsett County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

E-21-590. Paula Pendarvis v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Dismissed. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-123. Maggie Hall, Administratrix of the Estate of Brenda Dell Allbright, Deceased v. Gage's Powersports, Inc., from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-435. Opal Robinson v. Quail Rivers Properties, LLC, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-133. Ronna Day v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed; motion granted. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-22-217. Dianna Dejarnette v. Arkansas Department of Human Services, Minor Child 1, Minor Child 2, Minor Child 3, and Minor Child 4, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-571. (In the matter of the adoption of minor child) Manuel Cruz Cervantez v. Carla Trejo Segovia and Edgar Ulises Ruiz Pacheco, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.