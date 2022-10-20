Arkansas freshman Smith recognized on preseason team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Nick Smith hasn't played a college game yet, but University of Arkansas freshman guard is a preseason All-SEC first-team pick.

A panel of SEC and national media members voted Smith a first-team player it was announced Wednesday at SEC Basketball Media Day.

The Razorbacks, ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press preseason poll announced Monday, were picked to finish second in the SEC media poll behind No. 4 Kentucky.

Smith is the first Razorback freshman to earn preseason All-SEC first- or second-team honors and the 11th Arkansas player to be a first-team preseason selection along with Todd Day (1991-92), Scotty Thurman (1993-94 and 1994-95) Corliss Williamson (1993-94 and 1994-95), Joe Johnson (2000-01), Ronnie Brewer (2005-06), Patrick Beverley (2007-08), BJ Young (2012-13), Bobby Portis (2014-15), Moses Kingsley (2016-17) and Daniel Gafford (2018-19).

Smith, projected a top five pick in the NBA Draft, was the 2022 USA TODAY High School National Player of the Year as a senior at North Little Rock. He also was picked as the National Newcomer of the Year by Blue Ribbon Yearbook along with being a third-team All-American.

"I think Nick is used to playing with expectations," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Throughout his high school career, he has had high expectations.

"He's a player that kind of moves on the floor effortlessly almost like he is on skates. He is cosmetically pleasing to watch offensively with the way that he can find seams in the defense, and he is a really good shooter as well.

"Can play both the point guard or the off guard for us, and obviously has an incredible bright future as well."

Alabama was among Smith's other final choice.

"We recruited him hard, and he ended up going to Arkansas, staying home and going there," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said. "I watched him play a lot. He played with [Crimson Tide freshman] Brandon Miller on the same AAU team. So we ended up getting Brandon, who's a real special player himself.

"But Nick is a big guard with a lot of talent, a lot of ability. Somebody I think told me today they saw some draft report where he's projected to be the third pick in the draft possibly. The NBA is looking for big guards that can do what he does.

"I think he's going to be an impact player in our league. ... He's got that type of talent. I think he's one of the better freshmen in the country, and I think he'll prove that as he goes through SEC play."

Bringing the Juice

LSU point guard Justice Hill, a senior transfer from Murray State who starred at Little Rock Christian, drew high praise from Tigers guard Adam Miller.

"Man, we call him 'Juice' because he brings the juice," Miller said. "He's everything you want in a point guard. He talks, he does the little things, he makes the extra effort. He's always in the gym.

"I feel like people right now don't really know what he's capable of doing, and he's going to show that.

"He brings the winning culture. I'm just ready to get out on the court with him."

Hill followed LSU Coach Matt McMahon, who was Murray State's coach the previous six seasons, to Baton Rouge.

McMahon said he's confident Hill's game will translate well to the SEC after he averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds last season to help Murray State go 31-3 last season -- including 1-1 in the NCAA Tournament and win Ohio Valley Conference regular-season and tournament titles. He was MVP of the OVC Tournament.

"I love Justice," McMahon said. "He comes from a great family, very high-character young man. He had an awesome season for us last year.

"He's really grown and developed as a leader, which I think is so important at the point guard position. Elite athlete, great speed. And you combine that with his work ethic, I think he's much improved from where he was a year ago with us at Murray State.

"Obviously for me, I'm hoping he'll transition very well to LSU because we're counting on him to do so."

Forward KJ Williams, the OVC Player of the Year last season at Murray State, also transferred to LSU.

"Juice did a lot for us at Murray," Williams said. "He's going to be a big key to our team this year.

"The best thing I love about Juice is he's not a selfish person with the ball. He always looks to pass and help out other guys."

Arkansas competition

Two Auburn players from Arkansas -- senior Allen Flanigan from Little Rock Parkview and junior Chris Moore from West Memphis -- are competing for the starting small forward spot.

"Allen and Chris, they're right there," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. "They're neck and neck, and they're battling it out.

"One is going to start and the other one is going to come off the bench and the other one is going to end. So they're both going to play."

Flanigan had his best season for the Tigers in 2020-21, when he averaged 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Last season, Flanigan was slowed by an Achilles tendon injury and averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 22 games.

Flanigan missed two weeks of preseason practice for personal reasons but is now back with the team.

"It's great to have him back healthy," Pearl said. "Allen Flanigan is one of the best athletes in the SEC, trying to become one of the better basketball players in the SEC.

"I mean, he's big, strong, fast, physical, skilled, and just going to translate, use that athleticism and have it be where he can be productive."

Moore averaged 1.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 25 games last season.

Tshiebwe recovering

Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last season's national player of the year, isn't practicing as he continues to recover from a minor knee injury.

The 6-9 Tshiebwe, who averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds last season, also was the SEC 2021 Player of the Year and was voted by members of the media as the preseason Player of the Year.

Kentucky Coach John Calipari said Wednesday that there is no swelling in Tshiebwe's knee and he's walking without pain.

"But he's not human," Calipari said with a smile. "He's a little different than the rest of us.

"He's walking around showing, 'Look, I'm fine, and I've got no swelling.' "

Tshiebwe is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Tough environment

A Walton Arena crowd of 20,327 cheered on the Razorbacks when they beat No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime last season.

"That was the hardest, toughest environment that we had last year, was at Arkansas," Tigers Coach Bruce Pearl said. "And we played great. We played great."

Media picks

The SEC men’s basketball predicted order of finish as voted on by a select panel of SEC and national media members:

1. Kentucky

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi State

11. Missouri

12. Vanderbilt

13. Georgia

14. South Carolina

PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

PRESEASON ALL-SEC

FIRST TEAM

Nick Smith, Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebww, Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

SECOND TEAM

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

KJ Williams, LSU

Josiah Jordan-James, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee