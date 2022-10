Mena, circa 1909: J. Judd, the blacksmith and wagon maker, was likely related to local photographer C.M. Judd who made this postcard of his business. He proclaimed "Practical Horse Shoeing," and offered a car load of Piedmont blacksmith coal for sale. Jacob Judd died in 1909 — we speculate the black bunting over the door was to mark his death.

