Arkansas women picked to finish 4th

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas women's basketball team was predicted to finish fourth in the SEC by a panel of media voters, the league announced Tuesday.

It is the highest SEC projection for the Razorbacks since 1995-96. Arkansas went 18-14 overall and 7-9 in SEC play last season, and lost 92-69 to Utah in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"It means that the people that were asked to vote did their research and somehow landed with us at fourth," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said Tuesday at SEC Media Day in Birmingham, Ala. "I wouldn't have put us there, but they did. So it's fun for our kids to see.

"I think they all want to finish higher ... but I think for us, it's those kids that have come over to our program, it's a little bit of validity that they made the right choice, and they've helped us build something that is not normally expected. And we'll do our best to try to finish there."

No Razorbacks were listed on the preseason All-SEC teams announced Tuesday, but Arkansas returns most of its top contributors from last season, including SEC Freshman of the Year guard Samara Spencer.

The Razorbacks have also added transfer guards Saylor Poffenbarger from Connecticut and Chrissy Carr from Syracuse, and will have forward Maryam Dauda available for the first time. Dauda, a McDonald's All-American from Bentonville, redshirted last season following knee surgery.

Reigning national champion South Carolina was projected to win the SEC by media members. The Gamecocks have the preseason SEC Player of the Year Aliyah Boston.

Tennessee was projected second and LSU was picked third. Arkansas is scheduled to host both teams in Walton Arena this season. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play games at South Carolina and LSU.

"To be honest with you, we have three teams that have clearly separated themselves in South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee," Neighbors said. "I think the rest of us, you know, just depends on the day, probably. So for us to finish fourth was really a surprise. For us, we'll try to live up to those standards. We have a challenging schedule in doing so."

Arkansas is scheduled to host an exhibition game against Arkansas-Fort Smith on Nov. 2 in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the season with a road game at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 7.