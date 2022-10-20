Ballet Arkansas’ ‘Dracula’ has new dancers, choreography





Back in 2018, Ballet Arkansas sank its teeth, so to speak, into a collaboration with Main Street neighbor Cranford Co. to create a multimedia-infused production of "Dracula."

Slightly in advance of Halloween, the ballet company is reprising what Catherine Fothergill, the ballet company's associate artistic director, calls "our unique adaptation of Bram Stoker's legendary novel," with vampiric performances afoot at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Center for Humanities and Arts at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

"The production will be the first to feature the company's eight new dancers and includes vibrant multimedia and fresh choreography," says Artistic Director Michael Fothergill.

Lauren Hill looms over the eerie landscape as Ballet Arkansas reprises its multimedia production of "Dracula." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Courtesy of Ballet Arkansas)

Tickets are $30-$45. Visit balletarkansas.org/tickets; call Tututix at (855) 222-2849, Option 5; or email tickets@balletarkansas.org.

The Central Arkansas show follows in the wake of a two-day residency in Fayetteville that included two performances at the Fayetteville Public Library, a lecture demonstration and a student matinee.

The success of the 2018 "Dracula" in 2018 led to subsequent Cranford Co. collaborations on "Sleepy Hollow" in 2019 and "The Great Gatsby" in 2021.

Andrew Przybylowicz rehearses for the role of Abraham van Helsing in "Dracula." (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

Meanwhile, as it celebrates the start of its 44th season, Ballet Arkansas is introducing a new program it's calling "Taste & See," which, according to a news release, is "designed to enhance the patron experience and promote the goods and services of local businesses."

Starting with this weekend's production of "Dracula," on the dates the ballet performs at either the CHARTS theater at UA-Pulaski Tech or Robinson Center Performance Hall, ticket holders can present their tickets or digital proof of purchase at partner establishments and receive exclusive off-menu items, specialty cocktails, complimentary beverages and/or appetizers or discounts.

Participating downtown vendors of food and drink that have gotten on board so far include Buenos Aires Grill & Cafe, Allsopp & Chapple, South on Main, Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro, the Root Cafe, Diamond Bear and Rock Town Distillery.

