Benefits With Friends: Rotary Club plans scavenger hunt in Springdale Saturday

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Another Springdale Rotary Club project is feeding those in need in Springdale via food pantries. (Courtesy Photo)

Scavenger Hunt

What: Springdale Rotary Club is offering a chance to discover Springdale and win $1,000 doing it, according to Karen Talbot Gean, the project chairman. A scavenger hunt will start at 9 a.m. Oct. 22, and all the clues will be released by email to each team at that time. Each clue points to a location in Springdale, and puzzle pieces are available at each location. The first team to collect all the puzzle pieces, put the puzzle together and submit a photograph will win $1,000. Second-place team will win a $500 gift certificate to Sam's Furniture; and the third place team will win a one-year family membership to the Jones Center.

Who: The Scavenger Hunt is Springdale Rotary Club's effort to promote Springdale and spread information about the club's many charitable projects in Northwest Arkansas, including the third grade literacy project, the Samaritan's Feet event, Christmas food baskets, food pantries, book barrels (Little Free Libraries) and Rotary Park.

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 22

Where: Downtown Springdale

Cost: A team of up to five members can register for the $35 entry fee

Information: To enter, teams must register online at www.springdalerotary.org any time before the day of the Scavenger Hunt

Bonus: Winners will be announced at an after-party at Springdale's Brews & Tunes event from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22.

  photo  STAFF PHOTO BEN GOFF -- 09/21/13 -- Lindsey Dodson, 7, rides down a slide in the new Springdale Rotary Adventure Park on 48th Street in Springdale on Saturday September 21, 2013 following a dedication ceremony for the new playground, which is designed to be accessible to children with disabilities.
  

Print Headline: Scavenger hunt showcases Springdale, supports Rotary projects

