Biden tapping reserves again to tame prices





The Biden administration plans to release 15 million barrels of fuel from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December as part of its response to oil production cuts announced earlier this month by OPEC+ nations.

Biden announced the 15-million-barrel release Wednesday. It marks the final tranche of oil from the program he authorized in late March to issue a total of 180 million barrels of crude from the U.S. reserve, a bid to address high prices at the pump from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other factors.

"I told my team behind me to be prepared to look for further releases in the months ahead if needed," Biden said Wednesday at the White House. "We're going to continue the responsible use of that national asset. ... We're calling it a ready and release plan."

"Families are hurting," he said. "Gas prices hit almost every family in this country and they squeeze their family budgets -- when the price of gas goes up, other expenses get cut. That's why I've been doing everything I can."

All told, the planned December release covers less than one day of U.S. fuel consumption in 2021 -- when Americans used nearly 20 million barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration -- but reserve releases this year overall have contributed to lower fuel prices.

"The drawdowns have been a stabilizing force in the volatile energy market, and a recent analysis from the ... Treasury estimates that [reserve] releases this year, along with coordinated releases from international partners, have reduced gasoline prices by up to about 40 cents per gallon compared to what they would have been absent these drawdowns," the Energy Department said in its Notice of Sale of the 15 million barrels, released Tuesday.

The drawdown has sent the reserve to its lowest level since 1984 in what the Biden administration called a "bridge" until domestic production increases. The reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil compared with its roughly 714-million-barrel capacity.

Biden plans to initiate purchases for the reserve when West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, are at or below $67 to $72 per barrel, according to a senior administration official. The benchmark is currently hovering around $90 per barrel.

"Refilling the reserve at $70 a barrel is a good price for companies, and it's a good price for taxpayers," Biden said.

FIGHTING HIGH COSTS, COMPANY PROFITS

OPEC+, a coalition of oil-producing nations led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, announced earlier this month that the oil cartel will slash its production by 2 million barrels a day -- roughly 2% of the global supply -- threatening further price increases in countries already grappling with high costs.

The move was especially frustrating to the White House. Biden made a controversial visit to Saudi Arabia in July in an effort to bolster relations.

Instead, the subsequent OPEC+ cut has had White House officials saying Saudi Arabia sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and pledging consequences for supply cuts that prop up energy prices.

Biden has also lashed out at energy companies that he said have not lowered prices at the pump as oil prices have gone down. The senior administration official, who spoke to reporters on background ahead of Biden's announcement Wednesday, said the corporations' actions are "adding 60 cents to the average gallon of gas and have kept pump prices higher than they would be otherwise."

Industry officials respond that the Biden administration is cherry-picking numbers from their balance sheet, ignoring the long stretches early in the covid-19 pandemic when the firms were losing money.

Critics, including many Republicans, meanwhile, have argued that the administration is misusing the reserve for political purposes, rather than limiting its use to a true national crisis as intended. The reserve is currently at a 40-year low.

Even so, the Biden administration has been heavily criticized for its moves in part because gas prices have largely stabilized. The releases continued during the summer as prices at the pump dropped for 99 consecutive days, falling below $4 per gallon and staying there.

Critics argued the administration at that point should have started filling the reserve back up instead of continuing to draw from it. But there was a reluctance to make any moves that would put upward pressure on gas prices.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm earlier put oil companies on notice that the administration is still considering a temporary ban of exports of refined fuel such as diesel, which will be in particularly short supply in the U.S. in coming months.

Leaving the door open Wednesday, the administration has so far stopped short of implementing such a ban.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in a briefing late Tuesday, sought to emphasize that although the recent streak of gas prices falling has been broken, the overall national trend remains good, with average prices down $1.15 from the mid-June peak of more than $5 per gallon.

"Every month, the typical two-driver family saves about $120 at the pump compared to where we were in mid-June," Jean-Pierre said. "Every day, Americans save about $420 million at the pump compared to mid-June."

Information for this article was contributed by Cleve Wootson Jr. and Evan Halper of The Washington Post; Josh Boak and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; and Jenny Leonard and Ari Natter of Bloomberg News (TNS).





President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he was prepared to enact further fuel releases from national reserves in the months ahead if necessary. (The New York Times/Haiyun Jiang)





