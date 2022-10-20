Cards aim to halt 8-game home skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints are two teams stuck in the early season doldrums, struggling with injuries and inconsistent play.

It's too early to throw out the 'must-win' label for tonight's matchup.

But it's also too late to pretend everything is OK.

"It's getting to that time where you don't want to press that button, but we've got to win," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said.

The Cardinals (2-4) host the Saints (2-4) tonight in a game that is crucial for these reeling teams that find themselves in remarkably similar situations.

Both have the benefit of playing in struggling divisions: The NFC West (Cardinals) and NFC South (Saints) don't have a team that's better than 3-3.

That means despite their poor play, the Cardinals and Saints aren't in terrible playoff position, sitting just one game back in the division race. But that silver lining won't exist much longer, particularly if the losses keep coming.

"You've just got to stay the course," Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. "It's a long season. It's early. But we don't want this thing to get away from us either. So, it's been, 'Let's just do our job, be where you're supposed to be and when your chance is to make a play, make a play.

"We've got good enough players and coaching staff and everything to get this thing right. Just stay the course and nobody panic."

The Cardinals hope that the return of three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins can boost the offense. Hopkins missed the first six games of the season after violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Arizona also traded for receiver Robbie Anderson on Monday, acquiring the disgruntled receiver from the Carolina Panthers. Anderson had a 1,000-yard season in 2020 and gives Murray another tall, talented playmaker.

The Cardinals are trying to snap an eight-game home losing streak, which is the franchise's longest since 1958.

"I definitely haven't played up to the standard that we have for ourselves, or I have for myself, but we can just keep getting better," Murray said. "It starts with one, so that's the mindset right now."

The Saints are still working through their quarterback situation: Backup Andy Dalton has made three consecutive starts, but starter Jameis Winston is close to his return.

The Saints' running game has blossomed in recent weeks. New Orleans has rushed for 228 yards or better in each of its past two games.

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. said the potential existed earlier this season to have games such as that if a combination of turnovers, third down failures and early deficits hadn't made it difficult to call running plays.

"We didn't have as many opportunities to get as many run plays called as we'd like to," he said. "But I think that our guys up front, our tight ends, and running backs, they're playing well, and I think we're blocking well on the perimeter as well."

Saints at Cardinals

7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

LINE Cardinals by 2 1/2

SERIES Saints lead 16-15; Saints beat Cardinals 31-9 on Oct. 27, 2019

LAST WEEK Saints lost to Bengals 30-26; Cardinals lost to Seahawks 19-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK);SAINTS;VS.;CARDINALS;(RK)

(7);151.5;RUSH;119.3;(15)

(15);230.8;PASS;226.7;(16)

(5);382.3;YARDS;346.0;(16)

(11);23.5;POINTS;19.0;(22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);SAINTS;VS.;CARDINALS;(RK)

(20);120.8;RUSH;103.8;(7)

(16);222.0;PASS;233.5;(20)

(17);342.8;YARDS;337.3;(12)

(29);26.3;POINTS;23.7;(22)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints QB Andy Dalton is expected to get his fourth consecutive start while season-opening starter Jameis Winston recovers from back and ankle injuries. Dalton has completed 63.1% of his passes for 585 yards and 3 touchdowns with 1 interception in 3 starts.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs as Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt walks off the field after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



FILE - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 12, 2022, in Cincinnati. Hopkins returns for the Cardinals' game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The three-time All-Pro is back after a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

