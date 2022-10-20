Eating their young

We pity those poor souls in Portland, Ore., searching for peace through wanton acts of violence.

Six masked crowbar-wielding antifa “protesters” ate their own in Portcrazia earlier this month, smashing their way into Native-owned Bison Coffee House and vandalizing its contents—tables, benches, artwork, even the shop’s authentic stuffed bison head.

According to the shop’s website, owner Loretta Guzman included the mounted bison head in the decor as a symbol of her recovery from stage 4 cancer and link to her Native American heritage.

Her sin requiring such retribution? Plans to hold a “Coffee with a Cop” event, at which locals could talk with the officers who patrol their neighborhood.

Ms. Guzman told the local Oregonian that Portland police reached out to her about hosting the event, and she “was just hoping people from the community could bring their concerns, their questions—because there’s a lot of questions right now that people have for the police.” She later told The Wall Street Journal: “Right now a lot of people are scared. Other people supported me, other small businesses, but they don’t want me to say anything … because they’re afraid of the backlash.” This kind of extremism—so fervently (and seemingly enthusiastically) identified on the right but never the left—may be planting some alien seeds in the Oregon landscape. Democrats have occupied the governor’s mansion since the ‘80s and hold supermajorities in the state legislature. The state has voted blue in every presidential election since Ronald Reagan occupied the White House.

But Oregonians, even some stereotypical Bohemian types, may be suffering from woke fatigue.

Oregon’s next governor will be decided in a three-horse race with a GOP former state legislator holding a 3 percentage-point lead, according to RealClearPolitics. In far-left Oregon, that’s big news. Almost as big as Nike founder Phil Knight donating $1 million to Republican Christine Drazan’s campaign. This, after he gave $3.5 million to the campaign of Democrat-turned-independent Betsy Johnson.

Mr. Knight told The New York Times that he switched to Ms. Drazan after determining Ms. Johnson wasn’t polling strongly enough. He further revealed to The Times that he’s not nearly as politically progressive as the company he founded and that enough is enough in his home state.

It doesn’t help that Democratic candidate Tina Kotek so far refuses to call out the extreme left and supports funding for projects like a proposed “meth stabilization center” in Portland. Or that violent crime is up 38 percent and homicides up 207 percent since 2019, according to FBI data.

Overdose deaths are up 20 percent since passage of a 2020 state initiative decriminalizing personal possession of hard drugs—you know, the kind of addictions that require something called a state stabilization center.

An Oct. 12 online town hall in Portland featured an official from the police department and members of the city’s Democrat-controlled Independent Police Review. It entailed “activists” screaming obscenities and accusing city officials of white supremacy, misogyny and worse yet—avert your eyes, here—capitalism.

For all their issues with crime and policing, Little Rock city officials at least can be grateful they’re not Portland.

Prospects are hairy enough for Democrats in Oregon that President Biden flew out to stump for Ms. Kotek. In Portland, he touted his record, visited Baskin-Robbins and, apparently forgetting where he was, called for more police funding.

Afterwards, The Journal reports, “On Twitter, antifa-linked accounts mused about infiltrating his hotel.”