From epic stuffed turkey legs to extravagantly crafted smoothies served in vessels made from large fruits, this year’s Arkansas State Fair has plenty to tempt and delight food lovers.

The 82nd Arkansas State Fair is underway in Little Rock, and alongside competitions, the livestock show, and the enormous midway full of amusement rides, you’ll find one of the most diverse and tasty selections of fair fare offered across the United States. While other state fairs may go for the shock and awe of seeing who can create the weirdest fried foods, ours boasts a delectable array that ranges from the outstanding to the outrageous, with not only wild and crazy eats but substantial and healthy ones, too.

That hasn’t always been the case. Fourteen years ago, the hubbub was all about the new addition to carnival food making the rounds — the Pig Licker, chocolate-covered strips of bacon. It was unique amidst corn dogs, funnel cakes and cotton candy that had long been the standard fare. There were a few standouts, like the long-serving Paizi’s Gyros from Fort Smith, which still offers a variety of gyros, pita and even a new rice bowl dressed with loads of fresh vegetables and, if you’d like, feta cheese.

Variety, though, is now our state fair’s fare. This year’s additions include the Laotian operation Happy Lao out of Des Moines. The Cavan family’s homemade crab wontons and eggrolls are a delightful addition — but it’s their made-in-the-fruit tropical smoothie cups that have garnered high attention. Happy Lao offers hollowed-out pineapples and melons and fills them with fresh fruit smoothies, adding in such fruits as mango, cantaloupe, honeydew and strawberries on request. This is the neatest beverage you’ll find at the fair.

Bryan’s Sirloin Tips has also joined in the fun. The trailer from Indiana offers skillet-cooked tips, mushrooms, peppers and onions, and red skin potatoes — without any sort of batter.

There are also perennials such as Pat’s Kitchen out of North Little Rock, which has once again won this year’s Best Tasting award in the Tasty Tom Awards, the Arkansas State Fair competition where each of the food vendors who wish to joins in to put out their best offerings for sampling. Pat’s won with both its standards — such as deep fried spaghetti and meatballs on a stick and fried lasagna — and a new entry this year, deep fried saltwater taffy.

L&M Concessions of Little Rock has also come up with a succession of hits. This year’s offering from Larry and his crew is deep fried pineapple rings. But Larry’s other outrageous choices, like the chili cheese sweet dog, a hog dog dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried, split and covered in chili and cheese, has also received much attention. And the vendor’s bacon cheeseburger funnel cake has turned heads and brought plenty of attention to the stand.

Cold delights like Wonderstick’s Caramel Corn Crunch, soft-serve ice cream with caramel corn and syrup, were big the first few days when the temperature was warmer. Now that we’ve properly entered fall’s brisk days, gumbo from Larry’s Gator-on-a-Stick and warm cups of elote with cream and chili powder from Don’s Elote are in order. And yes, you can get hot chocolate on the midway.

Price increases have been noticed across the board. The price for a turkey leg this year, no matter which vendor you visit, is $18, reflecting the record prices for turkey across the United States. The most expensive dish this year is the $35 “Hot Mess,” served by H2Que BBQ of Jonesboro — a large turkey leg stuffed with pulled pork, baked beans, tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce and jalapenos — a truly massive combination that weighs more than 3 pounds.

Good Arkansas home cooking is always popular at our fair. Millie’s Fish-N-Shrimp of Little Rock has added crab cakes to its delectable fried-to-order catfish and shrimp. Boss Hog’s, which has a stand at Gate 5 near the Food Court and another at the south end of the midway, has a fine selection of soul food sides like mustard greens, yams and hot water cornbread. And you can visit the Big Show Diner every day for a daily lunch special that includes rounds of meatloaf, chicken spaghetti and possum pie.

The Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association has taken over the Midway Cafe by the Swine Barn and is serving 4-ounce steaks for breakfast and lunch — including a steak sandwich with caramelized onions, provolone cheese and horseradish sauce. You can also have a steak biscuit with egg and cheese in the morning.

This year, Arkansas Made is the name of the game in the Arts and Crafts Building. Post Familie wines are available by the glass. There are also freeze-dried candies, handmade fried pies, jams, jellies and even honeycomb to take home.

You can eat healthy at the fair, too. There are many places where you can get vegetables that haven’t been battered, deep fried or covered in chocolate. L&M Concessions offers hot roasted corn on the cob and baked potatoes cooked on a grill made from an old pickup truck. Bryan’s Sirloin Tips also offers dishes of sauteed mushrooms and paper boats of fresh cooked veggies. Mickey’s Grill’s beef and chicken kebabs are lightly seasoned, and there’s even the Boki European Food Truck, which offers a healthy plate of chicken teriyaki, vegetables and rice.

The best thing that’s happened to the Arkansas State Fair is the addition of Lunch at the Fair, where you can park and enter for free between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The idea first came as a way to help food vendors, but it has grown into a great way to invite folks working downtown to come see what they may be missing on the entire fairgrounds. Any weekday lunchtime, the Food Court is absolutely packed with people wearing everything from sweatpants to business suits.

The Arkansas State Fair continues through Oct. 23. For more information on admission, concerts and the schedule, visit ArkansasStateFair.com . And if you’d like to discover the more than 200 different fair food items offered this year, please visit TieDyeTravels.com.

Kat Robinson is a blogger, an author, a food historian and a longtime food influencer in Arkansas. Email her at kat@ TieDyeTravels.com or visit her website at TieDyeTravels.com.