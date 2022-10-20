Fayetteville man pleads not guilty to murder where no body has been found

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man pleaded innocent on Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a woman.

Kacey Jennings, 28, was arrested Sept. 26 on charges of capital murder and abuse of a corpse after being released from a local medical facility, according to a Fayetteville Police Department post on Facebook. The case is in connection with the disappearance of 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro.

Jennings pleaded innocent to capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and theft of property.

He was given a Jan. 17 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. He's being held at the Washington County jail.

Capital murder, if convicted, is punishable by either life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Police searched an area of Beaver Lake for several days but have yet to find Castro or her body.

Not having a body makes prosecuting a murder case harder, but it has been done successfully by prosecutors. Circumstantial and forensic evidence figure prominently in such convictions.

Police went to a home on Sept. 19 and found Jennings, who was experiencing an apparent drug overdose, according to the post.

Several documents were discovered at the scene indicating Jennings possibly killed Castro and disposed of her body.

Castro's family members told police Jennings and Castro had been in a relationship and lived together, according to the post.

She was entered as a missing person after a family member told police they were unable to contact her and were concerned for her safety.

Jennings got a temporary order of protection against Castro in mid-June, claiming she physically attacked him and he was scared of her.

Two days later, Jennings asked the order be dismissed.