The nation in brief: High court clears Oklahoma execution





High court clears Oklahoma execution

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal from Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to be given a lethal injection today.

Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing of his 9-month-old daughter, Brianna Cole, by forcibly bending the infant backward, breaking her spine in 2002 in Rogers County, near Tulsa. Prosecutors allege he was angry at the child for crying while he was playing a video game.

Cole's attorneys have not disputed that he killed the infant, but they say he is severely mentally ill and has brain damage that has worsened while he has been in prison.

A state panel rejected Cole's bid for clemency earlier this month, and a district court judge in Oklahoma determined that he was competent enough to be executed.

Cole's execution would be the sixth since Oklahoma resumed carrying out the death penalty in October 2021.

Washed out by Ian, Florida span reopens

SANIBEL, Fla. -- The causeway washed out by Hurricane Ian that links Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland reopened with temporary repairs Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

The 3-mile causeway was badly damaged by the Category 4 hurricane, with initial predictions that repairs could take months. Instead, the span reopened just three weeks after the storm blew ashore Sept. 28.

"It's something that shows a little bit of a can-do spirit," said DeSantis, a Republican, adding that government bureaucracy should not hamper such efforts.

"The work that has been done to restore vehicle access to Sanibel Island has been historic," the governor said.

Sanibel Island is home to about 6,300 people. The storm killed more than 100 people in Florida, many of them in Lee County, where Sanibel and its famed seashell beaches are a top tourist destination.

One lifelong Sanibel resident, Troy Thompson, said having the causeway back will really help the barrier island because so much recovery work remains.

"The causeway is our lifeline. It means everything to get it back," said Thompson, operations manager at his family's Lazy Flamingo restaurant.

The Florida Department of Transportation will continue working on a permanent fix, officials said. Power restoration, debris removal and other recovery efforts will be much easier with the temporary causeway repairs, they said.

Flesh-eating bacteria surge in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

The state Department of Health reported that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.

In Lee County, where Ian stormed ashore last month, the health department reported 29 cases this year and four deaths.

County health officials have warned that the post-hurricane environment -- including warm, standing water -- could pose a danger from the potentially deadly bacteria.

An advisory said people with open wounds, cuts or scratches can be exposed to the bacteria through contact with seawater or brackish water. People with open wounds should avoid such water and seek medical care immediately if an infection is apparent.

Arizona gauging ballot error's damage

PHOENIX -- A voter registration error may have caused some Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said.

A problem with the link between voter registration and driver's license databases may have caused as many as 6,000 voters to be improperly flagged as lacking proof of citizenship documentation on file. Election officials are sifting through the list to determine how many of the 6,000 were improperly flagged.

Approximately 1,000 of them received a mail ballot without local races, but it's too soon to know how many of those should have received a full ballot, state Elections Director Kori Lorick said Wednesday. The others did not request a mail ballot but could vote in person.

Hobbs has staked her campaign for governor largely on her defense of the 2020 election in the face of criticism from former President Donald Trump and his allies. Her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, has spread Trump's claims of fraud and has called on Hobbs to step aside from overseeing the midterms while she's on the ballot.

Federal-only voters have been a subject of political wrangling since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that Arizona cannot require documentary proof of citizenship for people to vote in national elections. The state responded by creating two classes of voters -- those who can vote in all races and those who can vote only in federal elections.

