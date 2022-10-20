High school football schedule

Friday's games

7A-Central

Cabot at Bryant

Conway at Little Rock Central

Little Rock Southwest at Jonesboro

North Little Rock at Fort Smith Northside

7A-West

Fort Smith Southside at Springdale Har-Ber

Rogers at Bentonville

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West

Springdale at Fayetteville

6A-East

Benton at Searcy

El Dorado at Sylvan Hills

Greene County Tech at West Memphis

Little Rock Catholic at Jacksonville

Marion at Sheridan

6A-West

Greenbrier at Pulaski Academy

Greenwood at Russellville

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home

Van Buren at Little Rock Christian

5A-Central

Joe T. Robinson at Mills

Morrilton at Pine Bluff

Vilonia at White Hall

Watson Chapel at Maumelle

5A-East

Southside Batesville at Valley View

Brookland at Batesville

Forrest City at Nettleton

Wynne at Paragould

5A-South

De Queen at Hot Springs Lakeside

Hope at Camden Fairview

Little Rock Parkview at Magnolia

Texarkana at Hot Springs

5A-West

Clarksville at Pea Ridge

Dardanelle at Harrison

Farmington at Shiloh Christian

Prairie Grove at Alma

4A-1

Berryville at Huntsville

Green Forest at Gravette

Lincoln at Gentry

Ozark at Elkins

4A-2

Lonoke at Bald Knob

Riverview at Harding Academy

Stuttgart at Heber Springs

4A-3

Harrisburg at Highland

Jonesboro West Side at Pocahontas

Rivercrest at Gosnell

Trumann at Blytheville

4A-4

Bauxite at Mayflower

Clinton at Pottsville

Dover at Central Arkansas Christian

Lamar at Little Rock Hall

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Ashdown

Nashville at Waldron

4A-8

Crossett at Helena-West Helena

McGehee at Dumas

Star City at Hamburg

Warren at Monticello

3A-1

Cedarville at Greenland

Charleston at Booneville

Hackett at West Fork

Lavaca at Mansfield

3A-2

Atkins at Yellville-Summit

Newport at Melbourne

Quitman at Perryville

3A-3

Manila at Hoxie

Palestine-Wheatley at Corning

Walnut Ridge at Osceola

3A-4

Glen Rose at Two Rivers

Magnet Cove at Jessieville

Paris at Centerpoint

3A-5

Horatio at Gurdon

Smackover at Prescott

3A-6

Barton at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Camden Harmony Grove at Fordyce

Rison at Lake Village

2A-1

Conway Christian at Mountainburg

Hector at Magazine

Johnson County Westside at Bigelow

2A-2

Clarendon at Marked Tree

Cross County at Des Arc

Earle at McCrory

Marianna at East Poinsett County

2A-3

Dierks at Poyen

Foreman at Murfreesboro

Mineral Springs at Mount Ida

2A-4

Bearden at England

Carlisle at Baptist Prep

Episcopal Collegiate at Hazen

Nonconference

Hampton at Junction City

Mena at Lafayette County

Parkers Chapel at Jackson (Miss.) Hillcrest

8-Man

2A-North

Izard County at Augusta

Midland at Rector

2A-South

Dermott at Marvell

Mountain Pine at Woodlawn

Spring Hill at Strong

3A

Cedar Ridge at Mountain View

Fountain Lake at Cutter-Morning Star

Genoa Central at Subiaco Academy

Rose Bud at Marshall

Monday's game

8-Man

Rector 38, Brinkley 34





