• Karin Keyes of Long Island, N.Y., was charged with cruel confinement of animals after authorities executed Operation Open Cage and rescued 118 rabbits, 150 birds, 15 cats, seven tortoises, three snakes and several mice from a filthy home.

• Rorie S. Woods of Hadley, Mass., faces assault and battery charges after authorities say she released a swarm of bees on sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to stings, as they served an eviction notice.

• Greta Anderson of the Western Watersheds Project said its contributions were "tragically cut short" as an endangered Mexican gray wolf was found dead in New Mexico, with environmentalists describing it as one of the most genetically valuable wolves in the wild.

• Tim Bouts of Al Wabra Wildlife Preservation said a pair of giant pandas that China presented to Qatar ahead of soccer's World Cup will live in "the best building for pandas in the world," not to mention getting 1,800 pounds of fresh bamboo flown in weekly.

• Charlie Baker, governor of Massachusetts, signed a bill that makes Podokesaurus holyokensis, a swift-footed, roughly 90-pound lizard that lived in the region millions of years ago, the state's official dinosaur, having won 60% of the 35,000 votes cast in a social media campaign.

• Karen Carter Peterson of Louisiana, a former state senator who's waiting to hear whether she'll go to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the state Democratic Party, partly to finance a casino gambling habit, was disbarred by the state Supreme Court.

• Charles Southall III, a high-profile Baptist minister in Louisiana, awaits sentencing and must pay back the money after defrauding his church, its housing ministries and a charter school of $900,000, sometimes simply putting tithes and donations in his own pocket.

• Madison Cawthorn, a North Carolina congressman who lost his primary for reelection, was given a January trial date after bringing a loaded handgun to the Charlotte airport and calling it "just a flat-out mistake," though previously he was caught with a gun at the Asheville airport.

• Tracie Todd, a circuit judge in Alabama's Jefferson County who was convicted in an ethics case, was convicted again after failing to return to work and serve without pay, this time earning a 120-day suspension, again without pay.