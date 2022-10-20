Beloved Jerry the Bulldog, Arkansas Tech University's ambassador, dies at 9

Arkansas Tech University’s beloved campus ambassador, Jerry Charles Young I, died Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

According to a news release from the university, the English bulldog served as ambassador for nine years and passed away “peacefully” from natural causes around 2:30 p.m. He was 9 years old.

During his reign, the bulldog remained affectionate and determined to represent the university, even while battling thyroid cancer.

The release said Jerry had his retirement reception at the end of last month, and his last appearance was Oct. 1 at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field.

Sam Strasner is the director of university relations and co-caretaker for Jerry alongside his wife, Heather Strasner. He said some students organized a memorial on Hindsman Tower the morning after Jerry died, but plans for a “more formal ceremony are still in development."

Jerry restored a tradition at the university that had been lost for 76 years, according to the release.

The first “Jerry the Bulldog" was introduced in the Great Depression era. He was owned by William O. Young, who oversaw the university's business affairs as secretary and bursar from 1917 to 1941, the release said.

The first Jerry died in late 1937, according to Strasner.

“Shortly after that, the world got busy with World War II and then, after the war, Arkansas Tech became a very different place,” he said.

One difference was the university went from being a junior college to a four-year college. As those modifications were made, the story of Jerry got lost, until it was rediscovered in 2012 by Dr. Kenneth Walker, a former history professor at the university.

After tracking down newspaper articles about the first bulldog, Strasner said he and a few others pitched the idea of continuing the tradition of Jerry to the Student Government Association.

On Oct. 23, 2013, students cast a unanimous vote to make Jerry Charles Young I their campus ambassador.

“We had to work through a lot of details, including selecting the puppy that would become Jerry Charles Young I, and so we got a photo from the breeder that showed us this puppy dog. And we passed it around amongst student leaders and several administrators, and everyone agreed that sure enough looked like the right dog for the job,” Strasner said.

According to a press release, Jerry represented the university by “attending a wide variety of campus and alumni events as well as supporting Wonder Boys and Golden Suns student-athletes on the fields and courts of play.”

Students from the university have even said Jerry was the reason they attended the college, the release said.

“I always told folks he had basically two job responsibilities – to be petted and to have his photograph made,” Strasner said.

Now, another English bulldog will get to continue this legacy.

Jerry Charles Young II took office as the university’s new campus ambassador on Oct.1– the day of his predecessor’s retirement – and has hit the ground running, performing the responsibilities his new title brings.

The two dogs aren’t blood-related, and Strasner said the search for an ambassador is more about finding the best dog to serve in that role.

“It’s a pretty thorough search to be able to identify the right dog to make sure he can be the best representative for Arkansas Tech possible, and so that worked out really well with Jerry Charles Young I, and Jerry Charles II has many of the same qualities that made Jerry I successful at his role,” he said.

Jerry Charles Young I's impact will continue to resound throughout the campus, Strasner noted.

“He was charged with restoring something that had been gone a long time and, through his personality and his determination, he earned the right to be loved by the Arkansas Tech community, and the Arkansas Tech community definitely loved him back,” he said.