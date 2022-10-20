Leader of the pack





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Scroll through the Twitter timeline of Davonte "Devo" Davis the last few months and you'll see selfies of him in the University of Arkansas men's basketball practice gym.

Along with the photos, the Razorbacks' 6-4 junior guard from Jacksonville will include the time of his workout -- 7:01 a.m, 12:27 p.m., 6:40 a.m., 2:05 a.m., 2:26 p.m. and so on.

"Whenever I feel like working out, I work out," Davis said Wednesday at SEC Basketball Media Day. "I like to get in the gym as much as possible to work on my game whether it's ball-handling or going in there to shoot for two hours."

Davis said after last season his key fob to the practice gym was reset so he couldn't get in after midnight.

"They turned my fob off, because they told me I was in there too late," Davis said with a laugh. "They basically kicked me out of the gym."

Davis said he got Riley Hall, Arkansas' director of internal operations, to talk to Coach Eric Musselman about getting his fob fixed to allow him gym access 24 hours a day.

"One time I left the gym about 4 a.m.," Davis said. "I had an 8:35 a.m. class, so after I left the gym, I went home, took a shower, got some food and went to class."

Musselman said the variety of times Davis works out is a reflection of his work ethic.

"Devo's a gym rat," Musselman said. "The way he plays, you can see he loves the game. He plays with great passion.

"That's how he conducts his off hours, too. He loves to get in the gym and just work on his game."

Senior forward Kamani Johnson, who represented the Razorbacks at SEC Media Day along with Davis and Musselman, said he sometimes wonders when Davis sleeps.

"Devo must be a vampire or something," Johnson said. "I don't know how much sleep that guy is getting.

"He's in the gym at all kinds of weird hours, but you've got to love it. Seeing him working out at all those crazy hours just helps motivate the rest of us to go work, too."

Davis missed Sunday's Red-White game because of what Musselman called knee discomfort.

"I tweaked my knee a little bit," Davis said. "I was really just resting."

Davis had to think about which knee was bothering him before determining it was his left.

"See, that's good," Davis said. "I couldn't even remember which one it was."

Davis is the Razorbacks' most experienced player in terms of playing for Musselman going into his third season.

"We've gotten really close," Davis said. "I can call Coach Muss any time about anything and he'll respond within five minutes. That says it all.

"We've built a bond that I feel like nobody can break now."

Musselman and the coaching staff count on Davis to help lead a team that has 11 newcomers -- including three freshmen who were McDonald's All-Americans in guards Nick Smith and Anthony Black and forward Jordan Walsh.

"It's really important," Musselman said of Davis' leadership. "His competitive nature aligns with the coaching staff's.

"He knows what's coming in practice. I don't necessarily feel like I ever have to get on him. I think he can read body language and the tone of the room and understand where we need to get to.

"I do think the young guys look up to him and see how he's reacting to things that go on in practice, and it certainly will be the same in games."

Davis has been a key contributor on Arkansas teams that made back-to-back NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearances.

In 67 games, including 31 starts, Davis has averaged 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 25.9 minutes.

As a freshman, Davis became a starter late in the season. He opened last season as a starter, then excelled off the bench.

"Devo's been great for us, telling us about all the little stuff that Coach wants," Smith said. "I feel like he's done a pretty good job with the team, and he's going to continue to be that guy for us.

"One thing about Devo, he's very competitive, and he's a big-time player. He hits big shots and gets big stops.

"Devo is just Devo."

Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, a transfer from Missouri, said Davis probably is the hardest teammate to guard.

"He just always has something up his sleeve," Brazile said. "He's so unpredictable on the court."

During a recent Arkansas practice open to the media, Davis helped coach some players through a drill.

"I'm basically a coach on the floor," Davis said. "I feel like that's something Coach Muss has trust in with me, knowing that I'm able to make the right decision, make the right calls for him."

Davis said all the freshmen -- including Barry Dunning, Derrian Ford and Joseph Pinion -- have been receptive to his message.

"They know that I know what Coach Muss wants," Davis said. "So if they listen to me, everything will go smooth."

Davis also has challenged the newcomers, which includes five transfers, to work like he does.

"I tell all those new guys coming in, 'If I'm practicing harder than you, why are you here?' " Davis said. " 'I've been here, so you need to pick it up. You see my energy, you should pick it up even more.' "

As Davis' Twitter timeline shows, he's happy to work out at a time when most people are sleeping.

"It's not a weird time to me, because if I'm in the gym, I'm in the gym," Davis said. "There's no time limit to be in the gym. If I can be there, I'm going to be there.

"Most of the time I turn some good music on, get some shots up and have a good workout."





Davonte Davis, shown during Arkansas’ victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament last season, is one of two returning players from last season. In 67 games over 2 seasons, he has averaged 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 25.9 minutes per game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





