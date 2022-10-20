Pro-life imperative

A key goal in Sarah Sanders' campaign to become governor of Arkansas is to keep Arkansas "the most pro-life state in America." The question is: Does a state's pro-life imperative stop with the birth of a child?

What seems to be missing is the consideration that the child can be unwanted and that its arrival can produce dire consequences for the mother and child as well as others, including taxpayers. It seems fair that if a state forces a woman to have a child, then the notion of "pro-life" should extend after birth to ensure positive outcomes for both the mother and child. Sarah and her ilk happily promote stopping pro-choice decisions, which is the easy part, while neglecting any commitment to ensure the well-being of the mother and child over the years following the birth.

A more accurate restatement of Sarah's goal might be to keep Arkansas the most pro-life state in America until birth, after which the lives of mother and child are pretty much their affair.

ROD NEAL

Little Rock

Restore the puzzles

Bring back the puzzles. I agree with the letter Oct. 15 from David Luneau on missing the puzzles. Not asking for much in life; just trying to keep our minds active and challenged.

MARTHA MARSHALL

Springdale

Better was expected

Your editorial against marijuana legalization was so spurious that it almost makes me want to vote for the amendment. So if something doesn't fix all our problems, then we should be against it. By that logic, cigarettes, alcohol, candy, soft drinks, etc., should all be illegal since they don't solve all of Arkansas' problems. That is really illogical reasoning.

And speaking of poor editorial writing, Mr. Gitz's column about "the contempt party" is equally flawed. While his point is accurate, he fails to point out that Republicans are equally guilty. Donald Trump is the very definition of insult politics. And in our own state, Sarah Sanders doesn't bother to run against her opponent; she just insults all Democrats.

Come on, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, I expect better from "professional" writers.

DOUG BARBER

Wooster

Top-secret documents

It struck me that perhaps the reason Donald Trump took all those archive materials, including top secret documents, to Mar-A-Lago was that he wanted to start his presidential library ... or maybe end it!

Just saying.

JOHN WATTS

Little Rock