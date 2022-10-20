Little Rock Vice Mayor Lance Hines faces Mazhil Rajendran in Ward 5 race to represent city’s northwest corner

Little Rock Vice Mayor Lance Hines of Ward 5 faces challenger Mazhil Vannan Rajendran in the Nov. 8 contest to represent the city's northwest corner on the Little Rock Board of Directors.

First elected in 2010, Hines is seeking a fourth four-year term. He was unopposed during his most recent reelection bid in 2018.

In January 2021, city board members selected Hines to serve a two-year term as vice mayor, meaning he was tasked with presiding over board meetings in the mayor's absence. Hines had previously held the vice-mayor post from 2015 to 2017.

Seven ward representatives and three at-large members serve on Little Rock's city board. The mayor acts as chairman of the board and can exercise veto power, but typically does not vote except in the event of a tie.

The 10 city directors draw an $18,000 annual salary, plus a $250 monthly office allowance, according to city code.

In addition to Wards 1 and 6, Ward 5 is one of three contested Little Rock ward seats on the ballot this fall. Incumbents representing Wards 2, 3 and 7 did not draw any challengers.

Early voting begins Monday, and winners of the local races will take office Jan. 1, 2023.

The at-large positions as well as the Ward 4 seat will be on the ballot again in 2024.

Based on the new ward boundaries that city board members approved late last year after the 2020 census, the nearly 30,000 residents of Ward 5 are approximately 68% white, 16% Black and 3% Hispanic, according to the city.

Hines, 54, works as the director of sales and business development for Priority1, a logistics firm.

During his time on the city board, Hines suggested that dealing with public safety has been his top accomplishment and referred to the construction of Fire Station No. 23 on Rahling Road, which opened in 2012.

At the same time, residents still need another fire station, Hines said in a recent interview. His biggest goal going forward is the construction of a fire station in the area of Cantrell Road and Chalamont Drive, Hines said.

On the public-works front, there is more work to be done to expand Kanis Road, he said, including a section that runs past Costco.

Hines said that "the public safety and public works projects for west Little Rock are long-term, you know -- we're getting some of it accomplished and not all of it yet."

Another big issue is parks, according to Hines.

With the exception of the Rock Creek Trail, west Little Rock lacks public parks located inside the city limits, Hines said, mainly because private developers have put in their own neighborhood parks that are maintained by the property owners' associations.

Efforts are underway to situate a dog park on some undeveloped parkland near Rahling Road and Taylor Loop Road, Hines said.

Rajendran, 52, has lived in Little Rock almost 22 years, he said in a recent interview. A first-generation immigrant from India, he moved to the U.S. in 2001.

He works for the information technology company Protech Solutions, Inc. Rajendran holds a master's degree in engineering and a Ph.D. in engineering management, according to his campaign materials.

If elected to the Ward 5 seat, Rajendran said he would seek to prevent violence, with the ultimate goal being to "find a better solution for [the] safety and security of the common people."

Additionally, Rajendran said the city needs to ensure transparency with regard to spending. He also wants to introduce a new system to address litter such as raked leaves.

His first campaign for public office took place in 2020, when Rajendran ran for a seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives as a Democrat in House District 31, losing to Rep. Keith Brooks, R-Ferndale.

Rajendran said that Hines seems to be representing the businesses of the ward, not the people.

Also on the ballot on Nov. 8 is the initial round of the mayoral contest in which Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is seeking a second term.

When asked about the mayoral race, Rajendran said he planned to support Scott, citing his background and activities as mayor.

Hines is backing Steve Landers Sr., the first-time candidate who spent his career in the car-sales business and also resides in Ward 5.

Hines has long been critical of Scott over his handling of public safety issues amid an increasing number of homicides in Little Rock. In late 2020, Hines brought forward a no-confidence resolution on then-Police Chief Keith Humphrey for the city board's consideration, but ultimately withdrew the measure.

Hines also opposed Scott's push for a sales-tax increase last year. City board members sent the "Rebuild the Rock" tax package to voters for approval in a September 2021 special election, but it was rejected, 62%-38%.

"The mayor has been unwilling to work with the Board of Directors to get things done," Hines said.

He has "full confidence" that Landers will collaborate with the city board, Hines said, arguing that the mayor's office has "made an effort to de-collaborate with the board." Scott has been unwilling to compromise on his vision, Hines said.