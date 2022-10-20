LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: LR lyricist Adam Faucett and band at White Water

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bridge Lighting Rooftop Party, CALS parking deck, 100 S. Rock St.; (501) 918-3048
7 p.m.: Big John Miller Band
◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com
9 p.m.: Joey Barrett
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
8 p.m.: Joe & The Feels, Border Radio ($10)
◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, David Rasico
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Argenta Acoustic Music Series, The Joint, 301 Main St.; Suite 102; (501) 425-1528; argentaacoustic.com
7:30 p.m.: Mike Dowling ($30)
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
7 p.m.: Chris Stapleton, with Elle King & Morgan Wade ($59.75-$119.75)
BATESVILLE
◼️ Sloan Auditorium, Brown Chapel at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road; (870) 307-7000
7 p.m.: Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band ($25; $50 VIP)
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla Kitchen, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082
6-9 p.m.: Jay Hancock
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Glen Parker
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com
7-10 p.m.: Branden Martin
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600
7 p.m.: Aida Cuevas, with Mariachi Aztlan ($10)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatrehs.com
8 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew
◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 623-4161
4-6 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054
5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
7-10 p.m.: Blackstrap
MARSHALL
◼️ Marshall Music Fest, 108 Noah Horton Memorial Drive; (870) 504-2691
6p.m.: Ozark Strangers, Sylamore Special; Nothing Fancy ($20)
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Ramada by Wyndham, 1127 U.S. 62 East; (612) 998-5253
7 p.m.: David K – tribute to Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly ($20-$35)
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
9 p.m.: Roosevelt Harris
◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery
8 p.m.: Joe Stamm
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Gov't Mule ($35-$69.50)
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
6-8 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
1 a.m.: Buh Jones Band
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8 p.m.: Glowdiac Scorpio ($10 with glow gear, $12 without)
◼️ Shooters Bar and Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (479) 287-9892; z957fm.com
8 p.m.: La Energia Nortena
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
8p.m.: Maxwell with Musiq Soulchild ($39.50-$175.50)
◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: Unraveled ($5)
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707
9 p.m.: The Yawpers, with Emily Fenton ($12)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971
6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
9 p.m.: Adam Faucett, Levi Thomas ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, David Rasico
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9 p.m.: Joe Buck Yourself
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-2900
8 p.m.-12:15 a.m.: GMG Band II ($5.00)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
9 p.m.: Hoodbillys
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Brody McKinney
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Midnight South ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Jay Hancock
◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe, 281 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Hillestad
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick @ MAD
7-10 p.m.: Side Street Steppers
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420eats, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Ben Byers
◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 321-4747; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30 p.m. Christine DeMeo
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Sensory 2
◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Bobby DeGonia
◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4283
8 p.m: Brass Tacks
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Nate Turner
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Branden Martin
MARSHALL
◼️ Marshall Music Fest
6 p.m.: Big Mill, Nothing Fancy ($20)
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com
7-9 p.m.: CC Dixon Band
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
9 p.m.: MG Bailey
◼️ Cravings, 24005 Arch Street Pike, Suite 2, Hensley; (501) 860-8689
6 p.m.: Magic Music, performed by students of Dizzy Rabbit Music Studio
◼️ The Hall
9 p.m.: Mooluh, with 1100 Phats, Mudbaby RU ($13-$30)
◼️ Harvest Fest in Hillcrest, 2700 Kavanaugh Blvd.; (501) 607-0796
12 p.m.: momandpop; 1:30 p.m.: Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band; 3:30 p.m.: Frontier Circus; 5 p.m.: King Honey; 6:30 p.m.: Steve Howell & The Mighty Men
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: R@ndom
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1 a.m.: DeFrance
◼️ Rev Room
8:30 p.m.: Khaki Onion ($15)
◼️ South on Main
8-10 p.m.: The Rowdy Friends show featuring Trey Johnson, Heather Linn and the Deacons ($10)
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
7:30 p.m.: Chicago ($49.50-149.50)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, David Rasico
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St.; (571) 358-5165
6 p.m.: The Finest Gala: Rodney Block Collective ($250)
◼️ The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 246-9750; thefillingstationnlr.com
4-8 p.m.: Micro Ponder, Gene Reid Band, Fred and Suzanne, Ship of Fools
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.: Danny Spain Gang
BRYANT
◼️ Copper Mule, 3348 Main St., Suite 600; (501) 213-0379
6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Hard Times Country
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Queen Anne's Revenge
◼️ Kings Live Music
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Summer Time Jazz
FORREST CITY
◼️ East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road; (870) 633-4490, Extension 352; eacc.edu
7:30 p.m.: The Association ($44)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424
6:30-11:30 p.m.: T.J. Cunningham memorial with The Cabbageheads, Big City Moses 2, Mark Albertson & The Groove Diggers, Zoe, Kimball Davis ($60)
◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186
8 p.m.: Jackyl ($29-$49)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420eats
6-9 p.m.: Bad Habit
◼️ Ohio Club
8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Bobby DeGonia
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Liquid Kitty
LONSDALE
◼️ StudDuck Beers, 1419 Arkansas 128, Festival of the Immortal Marshmallow; (501) 482-1044
10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue, Liquid Kitty, Organized Chaos, Iris Sawyer
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Monsterboy Lives
MARSHALL
◼️ Marshall Music Fest
6 p.m.:Pam Setser Band, Carolina Mendoza ($20)
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
8 p.m.: Flashback
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery
7-9 p.m.: Sean Harrison
NEW BLAINE
◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 North; (479) 938-2398
7 p.m.: Mama Tryde
OZARK
◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co., 201 S. First St.; (479) 667-2739
7 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252
7 p.m.: Nightwing ($10)
SPRINGDALE
◼️ Ozarktober Brews & Tunes, Turnbow Park; (501) 425-0478
4-8 p.m.: Leta Joyner, 4 p.m.; Dino D and The D'Train Band, 4:45 p.m.; Sean Michel, 6 p.m.; D.K. Harrell, 7 p.m. ($30)
TEXARKANA
◼️ The Hideout
9 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon featuring The Cold Shot
◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903
9:30 p.m.: Cody Hibbard
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ Rev Room
8 p.m.: Mike & The Moonpies, Vandoliers ($17 advance; $20 day of show)
◼️ South on Main
11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8 p.m.: Ashley Morris
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Ohio Club
8 p.m.: Larry Womack
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theater
7 p.m.: Bluegrass Monday presents Williamson Branch ($10)
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
◼️ Willy D's Piano Bar
7:30 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road; (501) 328-5556
9 p.m.: Tiny Towns
◼️ JJ'S Grill
8 p.m.: Jocko
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: Ken Mode
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Death Cab for Cutie brings the band's "Asphalt Meadows" tour, with Momma, to The Hall in Little Rock on Feb. 4, and tickets, $89.50-$109.99, are on sale at littlerockhall.com.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Mondays to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com