LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: LR lyricist Adam Faucett and band at White Water

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bridge Lighting Rooftop Party, CALS parking deck, 100 S. Rock St.; (501) 918-3048

7 p.m.: Big John Miller Band

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.: Joey Barrett

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: Joe & The Feels, Border Radio ($10)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, David Rasico

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Acoustic Music Series, The Joint, 301 Main St.; Suite 102; (501) 425-1528; argentaacoustic.com

7:30 p.m.: Mike Dowling ($30)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7 p.m.: Chris Stapleton, with Elle King & Morgan Wade ($59.75-$119.75)

BATESVILLE

◼️ Sloan Auditorium, Brown Chapel at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road; (870) 307-7000

7 p.m.: Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band ($25; $50 VIP)

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla Kitchen, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082

6-9 p.m.: Jay Hancock

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Glen Parker

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Branden Martin

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600

7 p.m.: Aida Cuevas, with Mariachi Aztlan ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew

◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 623-4161

4-6 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Blackstrap

MARSHALL

◼️ Marshall Music Fest, 108 Noah Horton Memorial Drive; (870) 504-2691

6p.m.: Ozark Strangers, Sylamore Special; Nothing Fancy ($20)

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Ramada by Wyndham, 1127 U.S. 62 East; (612) 998-5253

7 p.m.: David K – tribute to Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly ($20-$35)

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: Roosevelt Harris

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

8 p.m.: Joe Stamm

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Gov't Mule ($35-$69.50)

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Buh Jones Band

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 p.m.: Glowdiac Scorpio ($10 with glow gear, $12 without)

◼️ Shooters Bar and Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (479) 287-9892; z957fm.com

8 p.m.: La Energia Nortena

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

8p.m.: Maxwell with Musiq Soulchild ($39.50-$175.50)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Unraveled ($5)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707

9 p.m.: The Yawpers, with Emily Fenton ($12)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

9 p.m.: Adam Faucett, Levi Thomas ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, David Rasico

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Joe Buck Yourself

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-2900

8 p.m.-12:15 a.m.: GMG Band II ($5.00)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: Hoodbillys

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Brody McKinney

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Midnight South ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe, 281 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Hillestad

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick @ MAD

7-10 p.m.: Side Street Steppers

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Ben Byers

◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 321-4747; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30 p.m. Christine DeMeo

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Bobby DeGonia

◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4283

8 p.m: Brass Tacks

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Nate Turner

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Branden Martin

MARSHALL

◼️ Marshall Music Fest

6 p.m.: Big Mill, Nothing Fancy ($20)

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: CC Dixon Band

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: MG Bailey

◼️ Cravings, 24005 Arch Street Pike, Suite 2, Hensley; (501) 860-8689

6 p.m.: Magic Music, performed by students of Dizzy Rabbit Music Studio

◼️ The Hall

9 p.m.: Mooluh, with 1100 Phats, Mudbaby RU ($13-$30)

◼️ Harvest Fest in Hillcrest, 2700 Kavanaugh Blvd.; (501) 607-0796

12 p.m.: momandpop; 1:30 p.m.: Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band; 3:30 p.m.: Frontier Circus; 5 p.m.: King Honey; 6:30 p.m.: Steve Howell & The Mighty Men

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: R@ndom

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: DeFrance

◼️ Rev Room

8:30 p.m.: Khaki Onion ($15)

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: The Rowdy Friends show featuring Trey Johnson, Heather Linn and the Deacons ($10)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

7:30 p.m.: Chicago ($49.50-149.50)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, David Rasico

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St.; (571) 358-5165

6 p.m.: The Finest Gala: Rodney Block Collective ($250)

◼️ The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 246-9750; thefillingstationnlr.com

4-8 p.m.: Micro Ponder, Gene Reid Band, Fred and Suzanne, Ship of Fools

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Danny Spain Gang

BRYANT

◼️ Copper Mule, 3348 Main St., Suite 600; (501) 213-0379

6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Hard Times Country

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Queen Anne's Revenge

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Summer Time Jazz

FORREST CITY

◼️ East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road; (870) 633-4490, Extension 352; eacc.edu

7:30 p.m.: The Association ($44)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424

6:30-11:30 p.m.: T.J. Cunningham memorial with The Cabbageheads, Big City Moses 2, Mark Albertson & The Groove Diggers, Zoe, Kimball Davis ($60)

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186

8 p.m.: Jackyl ($29-$49)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats

6-9 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Bobby DeGonia

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Liquid Kitty

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Beers, 1419 Arkansas 128, Festival of the Immortal Marshmallow; (501) 482-1044

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue, Liquid Kitty, Organized Chaos, Iris Sawyer

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Monsterboy Lives

MARSHALL

◼️ Marshall Music Fest

6 p.m.:Pam Setser Band, Carolina Mendoza ($20)

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Flashback

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery

7-9 p.m.: Sean Harrison

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 North; (479) 938-2398

7 p.m.: Mama Tryde

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co., 201 S. First St.; (479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252

7 p.m.: Nightwing ($10)

SPRINGDALE

◼️ Ozarktober Brews & Tunes, Turnbow Park; (501) 425-0478

4-8 p.m.: Leta Joyner, 4 p.m.; Dino D and The D'Train Band, 4:45 p.m.; Sean Michel, 6 p.m.; D.K. Harrell, 7 p.m. ($30)

TEXARKANA

◼️ The Hideout

9 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon featuring The Cold Shot

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: Cody Hibbard

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Rev Room

8 p.m.: Mike & The Moonpies, Vandoliers ($17 advance; $20 day of show)

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Ashley Morris

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Larry Womack

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater

7 p.m.: Bluegrass Monday presents Williamson Branch ($10)

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ Willy D's Piano Bar

7:30 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road; (501) 328-5556

9 p.m.: Tiny Towns

◼️ JJ'S Grill

8 p.m.: Jocko

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Ken Mode

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Death Cab for Cutie brings the band's "Asphalt Meadows" tour, with Momma, to The Hall in Little Rock on Feb. 4, and tickets, $89.50-$109.99, are on sale at littlerockhall.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Mondays to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com