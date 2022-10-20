Sections
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: LR lyricist Adam Faucett and band at White Water

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Little Rock native Adam Faucett (center) has been compared to Tim Buckley, Cat Power and Otis Redding. He’s also been called “one of the greatest, most thoughtful lyricists the state has to offer” who pushed the borders of his “part folk, part blues, part elemental rock stomp, part unidentifiable cosmic holler.” However you want to describe him, he’ll perform at 9 p.m. Friday at White Water Tavern with band mates William Blackart (left) and Chad Cooper. Isaac Alexander and Levi Thomas open the show. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

■  ■  ■ TODAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bridge Lighting Rooftop Party, CALS parking deck, 100 S. Rock St.; (501) 918-3048

7 p.m.: Big John Miller Band

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.: Joey Barrett

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: Joe & The Feels, Border Radio ($10)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, David Rasico

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Acoustic Music Series, The Joint, 301 Main St.; Suite 102; (501) 425-1528; argentaacoustic.com

7:30 p.m.: Mike Dowling ($30)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7 p.m.: Chris Stapleton, with Elle King & Morgan Wade ($59.75-$119.75)

BATESVILLE

◼️ Sloan Auditorium, Brown Chapel at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road; (870) 307-7000

7 p.m.: Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band ($25; $50 VIP)

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla Kitchen, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082

6-9 p.m.: Jay Hancock

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Glen Parker

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Branden Martin

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600

7 p.m.: Aida Cuevas, with Mariachi Aztlan ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatrehs.com

8 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew

◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 623-4161

4-6 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Blackstrap

MARSHALL

◼️ Marshall Music Fest, 108 Noah Horton Memorial Drive; (870) 504-2691

6p.m.: Ozark Strangers, Sylamore Special; Nothing Fancy ($20)

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Ramada by Wyndham, 1127 U.S. 62 East; (612) 998-5253

7 p.m.: David K – tribute to Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly ($20-$35)

■  ■  ■ FRIDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: Roosevelt Harris

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

8 p.m.: Joe Stamm

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Gov't Mule ($35-$69.50)

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Buh Jones Band

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 p.m.: Glowdiac Scorpio ($10 with glow gear, $12 without)

◼️ Shooters Bar and Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (479) 287-9892; z957fm.com

8 p.m.: La Energia Nortena

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

8p.m.: Maxwell with Musiq Soulchild ($39.50-$175.50)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Unraveled ($5)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707

9 p.m.: The Yawpers, with Emily Fenton ($12)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

9 p.m.: Adam Faucett, Levi Thomas ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, David Rasico

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Joe Buck Yourself

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-2900

8 p.m.-12:15 a.m.: GMG Band II ($5.00)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: Hoodbillys

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Brody McKinney

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Midnight South ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ Taylor's Made Cafe, 281 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Hillestad

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick @ MAD

7-10 p.m.: Side Street Steppers

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Ben Byers

◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 321-4747; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30 p.m. Christine DeMeo

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Bobby DeGonia

◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4283

8 p.m: Brass Tacks

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Nate Turner

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Branden Martin

MARSHALL

◼️ Marshall Music Fest

6 p.m.: Big Mill, Nothing Fancy ($20)

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: CC Dixon Band

■  ■  ■ SATURDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: MG Bailey

◼️ Cravings, 24005 Arch Street Pike, Suite 2, Hensley; (501) 860-8689

6 p.m.: Magic Music, performed by students of Dizzy Rabbit Music Studio

◼️ The Hall

9 p.m.: Mooluh, with 1100 Phats, Mudbaby RU ($13-$30)

◼️ Harvest Fest in Hillcrest, 2700 Kavanaugh Blvd.; (501) 607-0796

12 p.m.: momandpop; 1:30 p.m.: Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band; 3:30 p.m.: Frontier Circus; 5 p.m.: King Honey; 6:30 p.m.: Steve Howell & The Mighty Men

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: R@ndom

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: DeFrance

◼️ Rev Room

8:30 p.m.: Khaki Onion ($15)

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: The Rowdy Friends show featuring Trey Johnson, Heather Linn and the Deacons ($10)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

7:30 p.m.: Chicago ($49.50-149.50)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, David Rasico

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St.; (571) 358-5165

6 p.m.: The Finest Gala: Rodney Block Collective ($250)

◼️ The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 246-9750; thefillingstationnlr.com

4-8 p.m.: Micro Ponder, Gene Reid Band, Fred and Suzanne, Ship of Fools

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Danny Spain Gang

BRYANT

◼️ Copper Mule, 3348 Main St., Suite 600; (501) 213-0379

6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Hard Times Country

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Queen Anne's Revenge

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chris Baker Band ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Summer Time Jazz

FORREST CITY

◼️ East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road; (870) 633-4490, Extension 352; eacc.edu

7:30 p.m.: The Association ($44)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424

6:30-11:30 p.m.: T.J. Cunningham memorial with The Cabbageheads, Big City Moses 2, Mark Albertson & The Groove Diggers, Zoe, Kimball Davis ($60)

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186

8 p.m.: Jackyl ($29-$49)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats

6-9 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Bobby DeGonia

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Liquid Kitty

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Beers, 1419 Arkansas 128, Festival of the Immortal Marshmallow; (501) 482-1044

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue, Liquid Kitty, Organized Chaos, Iris Sawyer

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Monsterboy Lives

MARSHALL

◼️ Marshall Music Fest

6 p.m.:Pam Setser Band, Carolina Mendoza ($20)

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Flashback

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery

7-9 p.m.: Sean Harrison

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 North; (479) 938-2398

7 p.m.: Mama Tryde

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co., 201 S. First St.; (479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252

7 p.m.: Nightwing ($10)

SPRINGDALE

◼️ Ozarktober Brews & Tunes, Turnbow Park; (501) 425-0478

4-8 p.m.: Leta Joyner, 4 p.m.; Dino D and The D'Train Band, 4:45 p.m.; Sean Michel, 6 p.m.; D.K. Harrell, 7 p.m. ($30)

TEXARKANA

◼️ The Hideout

9 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon featuring The Cold Shot

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: Cody Hibbard

■  ■  ■ SUNDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Rev Room

8 p.m.: Mike & The Moonpies, Vandoliers ($17 advance; $20 day of show)

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Ashley Morris

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Larry Womack

■  ■  ■ MONDAY ■  ■  ■

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater

7 p.m.: Bluegrass Monday presents Williamson Branch ($10)

■  ■  ■ TUESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ Willy D's Piano Bar

7:30 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road; (501) 328-5556

9 p.m.: Tiny Towns

◼️ JJ'S Grill

8 p.m.: Jocko

■  ■  ■ WEDNESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Ken Mode

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

■  ■  ■ TICKETS ■  ■  ■

◼️ Death Cab for Cutie brings the band's "Asphalt Meadows" tour, with Momma, to The Hall in Little Rock on Feb. 4, and tickets, $89.50-$109.99, are on sale at littlerockhall.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Mondays to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com

