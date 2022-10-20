Little Rock police investigating early Thursday homicide

Little Rock police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide of a man, according to a news release from the Police Department.

According to the release, officers were called to the 3500 block of South Bryant Street around 8:30 a.m. where they discovered the victim. Additional information on the case, including the man’s name, has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Police Department has advised people to avoid the area when traveling.

The Police Department has asked anyone with information about the homicide to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.