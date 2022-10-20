Sections
Man guilty of waste discharge in water

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:00 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss — An employee of a Mississippi wastewater hauling company pleaded guilty in federal court for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the capital city’s sewer system.

William Roberts, an employee of Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services, admitted Tuesday to supervising the improper disposal of industrial waste at a commercial entity in Jackson. As a result of his negligence, the waste was trucked and hauled to a facility that was not a legal discharge point designated to receive the waste, federal prosecutors said.

