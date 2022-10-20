Man killed at LR apartment complex

A man was fatally shot at a Little Rock apartment complex Tuesday night, police said.

Police responding to a report of a shooting at The Ridge at Little Rock at 1400 Lander Drive found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

According to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department, the man's body was taken by the Pulaski County coroner's office to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and to identify the body.