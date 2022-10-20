Morrilton man charged in Hot Springs break-in

HOT SPRINGS -- A Morrilton man on parole was arrested on multiple felony charges Tuesday after police said he forced his way into a Hot Springs apartment, firing a gun outside the front door and grabbing a woman inside.

Marcus Dewayne Johnson, 23, who also had misdemeanor warrants from an incident in July, was taken into custody around 1:15 p.m. and charged with felony counts of aggravated residential burglary, committing a terroristic act, possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving of a firearm, after it was determined the gun he is accused of using was stolen.

According to a probable cause affidavit, shortly before 1 p.m., Hot Springs police responded to an apartment in the 600 block of Second Street regarding a disturbance.

A female resident told officers a man, identified as Johnson, had come to her apartment in an attempt to make contact with another woman.

She said Johnson was trying to get in the front door when she heard a gunshot. A moment later, Johnson entered through the front door and grabbed the other woman. The two struggled for a bit until they were separated by the resident and other people at the scene.

Officers located Johnson walking in the area and detained him. They reported finding a loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun in his waistband.

A computer check determined it was reported stolen on Sept. 13 in the city.

According to court records, Johnson was convicted on Feb. 7, 2020, in Hot Spring County of felony counts of residential burglary, theft of property and fleeing and was sentenced to five years in prison. He was later paroled.