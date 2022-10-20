Muleriders get a kick out of win

Southern Arkansas got what it was looking for, and then some, last week at Arkansas Tech.

The Muleriders returned to the win column by taking a 49-33 victory in a game that was delayed for more than three hours total by lightning before it was eventually called with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But for SAU (3-4, 3-4), the victory gave it what it needed en route to beating the Wonder Boys for a fourth straight year.

"Any time you set your mind to something, you want to achieve it," said SAU Coach Brad Smiley, whose team had dropped two games in a row. "We had a goal, and we got it accomplished. For us, it's a huge, especially against one of your big rivals in-state. To beat Henderson [State], to beat [Arkansas Tech], of course we've got a couple more coming up. But it was a really good win for us."

Rivalries aside, the Muleriders put forth perhaps one of their more complete outings of the year. They had 580 yards of offense, scored on all six of their trips inside the Wonder Boys' 20 and owned a sizeable 12-plus minute advantage in time of possession.

Defensively, SAU created three turnovers, something it hadn't done much of beforehand.

"I think the big thing is that we'd only created one takeaway on defense all year in our first six ballgames," Smiley explained. "And I kept telling the guys to just keep flying around the ball, keep doing what they do because eventually the floodgates are going to open and start pouring. That's what we did."

Fittingly enough, the floodgates opened in more ways than one.

Just prior to the game officially being called following two separate stoppages, light rain began to fall in the Russellville area. As the Muleriders' players and coaches were loading up their buses to head back to Magnolia, the showers intensified. But just moments after they pulled out of the Thone Stadium parking lot, thunderstorms, complete with even more lightning, and rain heavily pelted the city.

Smiley is hoping to see a different forecast when SAU faces Ouachita Baptist on Saturday in El Dorado.

"We're gonna work on putting together a great plan and try to go get that [win], too," he said.

HENDERSON STATE

Right on time

A week after committing self-inflicted mistake after self-inflicted mistake during a loss to East Central (Okla.), Henderson State (5-2, 5-2) made all the right plays at all the right times to beat Harding 15-14 seven days later.

The Reddies got a big game from defensive end Catrell Wallace, who played a key part in helping limit Harding to 294 yards of offense. The freshman had 5 tackles, recovered 2 fumbles and forced 1 other. That was enough damage for him to be named the conference's defensive player of the week.

Offensively, Henderson State wasn't as efficient as it normally is in terms of total yards, but it took care of the football, which was something the Reddies didn't do in the 31-10 defeat to East Central (Okla.) when they turned the ball over four times. Against Harding, Henderson State didn't have any.

Also, kicker Tristian Heaton missed two of his three field-goal attempts the previous week but connected on 3-of-4 kicks last week, including a 46-yarder with 6:40 to go in the game that gave the Reddies the lead for good.

OUACHITA BAPTIST

Moving on up

As the wins continue to mount, so does Ouachita Baptist's status nationally.

Following a 41-7 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Oct. 15, the Tigers (7-0, 7-0) moved up to No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association poll. OBU has been ranked in the top 25 for 46 consecutive weeks, and it doesn't appear to be exiting any time soon.

T.J. Cole earned GAC co-Offensive Player of the Week honors after rushing for 232 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers beat the Boll Weevils for the fifth straight time. It was the 15th time that the Texas native had run for 100 yards or more in his career. The output also enabled Cole, the nation's third-leading rusher, to surpass 1,000 yards on the ground this season – one of only three players in Division II to eclipse that mark.

OBU is one of eight teams in the top 10 that has yet to lose. Grand Valley State (7-0), which beat defending champion and then-No. 1 Ferris State 22-21 last week, ascended to the top spot. The Lakers were followed by Angelo (Texas) State (7-0) at No. 2 and Shepherd (W.V.) at No. 3.

ARKANSAS TECH

Homecoming swing

Treacherous weather conditions didn't afford Arkansas Tech (3-4, 3-4) an opportunity to finish out its recent game against Southern Arkansas, but the way the Wonder Boys started didn't make their situation any better.

"Three things happened that killed us," Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said of his team's 49-33 loss to SAU. "We had an early fumble, [SAU] had a fake punt and we threw a pick late in the first half. That gave them three extra possessions, and they capitalized on all three. You're talking about a 21-point swing just right there.

"If those things don't happen, there's a chance that it could be a 21-21 game at half with a different scenario. Of course, that would have made an already wild night even wilder."

The fake punt, which saw Andrew Schreiner complete a 26-yard pass to Kamden Perry, led to an 18-yard touchdown run from Jariq Scales with 9:42 to go in the first half and put the Muleriders up 21-10. They would score two more times in the second quarter, including a touchdown that occurred following an interception with 35 seconds to go, to increase their lead to 25 by intermission.

That momentum swing put the Wonder Boys in catch-up mode on their homecoming. This week, Arkansas Tech will attempt to return to win-mode when it plays Henderson State on the Reddies' homecoming.

HARDING

Turnover-prone Bisons

Prior to last week's game against Henderson State, Harding Coach Paul Simmons pointed out that he liked his team's chances if they were able to land on the right side of the turnover battle.

Unfortunately for the Bisons, they found themselves on the wrong side and paid dearly for it.

The Reddies were turnover-free while Harding (5-2, 5-2) lost three of its five fumbles and tossed an interception, which helped Henderson State pull off a dramatic road victory. The Bisons also turned the ball over on downs on their next-to-last possession at the Reddies' 28, and their final fumble occurred on a punt return inside their own 20 with just over two minutes to go, which all but end their chances of winning.

The miscues overshadowed an effective outing on defense for Harding, which held Henderson State to season lows in rushing (30) and total yardage (214). In addition, the loss dropped Harding 11 spots to No. 23 in the top 25 and put the Bisons two games back of Ouachita Baptist in the league standings.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

Tests keep coming

The University of Arkansas at Monticello went toe-to-toe with the country's fourth-ranked team last week before ultimately losing. It isn't expected to be any easier Saturday, either.

After taking a 34-point loss to Ouachita Baptist, the Boll Weevils will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host another national powerhouse in No. 23 Harding, which will likely come in with a chip on its shoulder.

The Bisons' conference title chances took a hit when they lost to Henderson State in their last game. But while a GAC championship isn't officially out of the question, Harding can still position itself to gain a potential playoff berth if it wins out.

For UAM (3-4, 3-4), just a victory over the Bisons would do wonders.

The Boll Weevils were once in a tie for second place in the conference but are now in a four-way tie for sixth place after losing their past three. Still, the challenges don't end with Harding.

Southeastern Oklahoma State, the conference's fifth-place team, comes to Monticello on Oct. 29 before East Central (Okla.), which is tied with Harding and Henderson State for second, welcomes UAM to Ada, Okla., on Nov. 5.