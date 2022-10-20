



• The members of K-pop band BTS will serve in the military as required by South Korean law, their management company said this week, ending a national debate on whether they should be granted exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments. Big Hit Music said the band's oldest member, Jin, will revoke a request to delay his conscription. The six other BTS members also plan to enlist and are "looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," the company said. The band members performed together in Busan over the weekend in support of the city's EXPO bid, which will be their last concert as a group until they finish their military service, according to their label. Jin and the others will receive five weeks of combat training before being assigned to units and duties, according to officials of the Military Manpower Administration, who stressed that the singers will be treated the same as other South Korean men. While the country's military for years had assigned enlisted entertainers to duties related to producing radio and TV material promoting the military, the "entertainment soldier" system was retired in 2013 after complaints over fairness. Jin turns 30 in December, the age at which men can no longer delay enlistment. The other members are between 25 and 29, with Suga turning 30 in March. The band -- its other members being J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, V and Jimin -- launched in 2013 and has a legion of global supporters who call themselves the "Army." After building a huge following in Asia, BTS expanded its popularity in the West with its 2020 megahit "Dynamite," the band's first all-English song, which made it the first K-pop act to top Billboard's Hot 100.

• Russell Crowe, who won a best actor Academy Award for his role in the 2000 film "Gladiator," was feted recently by the city of Rome, home to the Colosseum -- where real gladiators clashed before thousands of spectators through the time of the Roman Empire. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed the actor to City Hall, which sits atop the ancient Capitoline Hill, stepping out on a balcony with Crowe to show off a sweeping view of the ancient Roman Forum. Crowe was given a plaque and the title of "ambassador of Rome in the world." The actor, speaking Italian, said, "I am always at the service of Rome." In the film, Crowe portrayed Maximus, who was a general forced into slavery before turning into a gladiator. Crowe was in Rome for the city's film festival, where a movie he directed and stars in, "Poker Face," had its world premiere ahead of its Nov. 16 theatrical release. The mayor said the city was giving the plaque "as the symbol of friendship and affection of Rome for Russell Crowe."

Banners featuring Jimin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS, are placed to celebrate his birthday in front of a cafe in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)



FILE- Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope from left to right, pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2021. The members of K-pop band BTS will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management company said Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, effectively ending a debate on exempting them because of their artistic accomplishments. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)



People pass by a screen installed to celebrate the birthday of Jimin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS, at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)



A woman poses beside a banner installed to celebrate the birthday of Jimin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS, in front of a cafe in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)



Portraits of Jimin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS, are displayed on the cafe door to celebrate his birthday in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)



Banners featuring Jimin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS, are displayed along a road near Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, South Korea Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, three days before the boy band stages a massive live concert. (Sang Duck-chul/Yonhap via AP)



FILE - RM, center, accompanied by other K-pop supergroup BTS members from left, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The members of K-pop band BTS will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management company said Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, effectively ending a debate on exempting them because of their artistic accomplishments. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)



FILE - Jin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS, poses for photographers during a press conference to introduce their new album "BE" in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2020. The members of K-pop band BTS will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management company said Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, effectively ending a debate on exempting them because of their artistic accomplishments. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)







Russell Crowe attends the premiere of the ShowTime limited series "The Loudest Voice" at the Paris Theatre on Monday, June 24, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)





