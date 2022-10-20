NEWS IN BRIEF

Breeze offering three new NW connections

Breeze Airways said Wednesday its will soon be serving three new destinations — two with non-stop flights — from Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

The Utah-based low-fare airline said in a release it would offer non-stop flights to Phoenix, Monday through Thursday beginning Feb. 17 and to Orlando, Fla., Monday through Thursday, beginning March

3. A one-stop, no plane change route to Charleston, S.C., running Monday through Thursday, begins March 3.

Introductory fares are available and the company notes customers may choose from three price bundles.

Breeze currently flies from Northwest Arkansas National Airport to New Orleans and Tampa, Fla.

The company began service to 16 destinations in 2021 and now serves 33 cities in 19 states and operates Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

— John Magsam

America’s Car-Mart to add digital officer

Buy-here, pay-here used car dealer America’s Car-Mart is adding a digital officer, the company said in a release Wednesday.

Holly Thompson, with more than 20 years in financial services, most recently as senior vice president of digital product and strategy at Wells Fargo, is assuming the new post at Rogers-based Car-Mart.

“Holly will drive the completion and roll-out of our new Loan Origination System (LOS),” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Williams said in a statement. “The LOS will improve our customer experience by providing enhanced on-line pre-approvals for financing, allowing us to increase the funnel of potential customers to our dealerships.” The company on Tuesday announced that Steve Taylor would serve as the company’s first director of acquisitions.

Car-Mart operates 154 dealerships in 12 states — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Shares of Car-Mart closed at $61.17, down $2.82 or 4% in trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $58.67 and as high as $129.50 over the past year.

— John Magsam

Index down by 8.20 to end day at 767.38

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 767.38, down by 8.20.

“Rising bond yields pressured equities with the real estate and financials sectors leading stocks lower as companies continue to report quarterly earnings for the third quarter,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of Murphy Oil Corp. led the index Wednesday, rising 4.1% as the price for domestic crude oil jumped 3.8%. America’s Car-Mart shares fell 4.4%. Dillard’s shares fell 2.5%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.