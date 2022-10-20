ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: NLR Airshow, HarvestFest on the near horizon





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

FUN: Look, up in the sky!

Performances by top display teams, military aircraft, scale models, mini-jets, drones and a parachute team (in the air) and action by jet trucks (on the ground) highlight the North Little Rock Airshow, Friday-Saturday at the North Little Rock Municipal Airport, 8200 Remount Road, North Little Rock. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Friday night's show will feature twilight acrobatic performances, an LED-and-fireworks show by GhostWriter Airshows and an airplane race with Aftershock Jet Truck. Saturday attractions include static aircraft displays, a car show, free children's activities, bounce houses and games. Food and drinks (including beer) will be sold.

Tickets are $20 online (tinyurl.com/yaj92h5u), $25 at the gate, free for children under 7. Free parking will be available. Call (501) 667-6650 or visit nlrairshow.com.

Hillcrest HarvestFest

HarvestFest in Hillcrest returns for its 27th year, kicking off at 11 a.m. Saturday on Kavanaugh Boulevard between Monroe and Walnut streets in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood. The event will feature more than 110 vendors, 13 food trucks, a pie contest, an all-day concert, a kids' entertainment area, and a cornhole tournament.

The Hillcrest Residents Association's Neighborhood Pancake Breakfast, 9-11 a.m. at Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, 2200 Kavanaugh Blvd., opens the festivities, -- $5 per person, $15 per family. Visit hillcrestresidents.com.

The HarvestFest Pie Contest, noon-2 p.m., is open to amateurs, youngsters and professionals. Entrants can take their pies to the competition area; the panel of judges includes author and pie expert Kat Robinson. The winner earns free entry to the 2023 Arkansas Pie Festival in Cherokee Village in April.

As many as 75 local dogs and their owners will walk a red carpet for the HarvestFest Dog Show, 3-5 p.m. KARK-TV, Channel 4, reporter and anchor Laura Monteverdi will be the emcee. There is a $25 fee to enter a dog; register at harvestfest.us or on the HarvestFest Facebook page. Proceeds support the Arkansas Paws in Prison Foundation, which rehabilitates inmates and gives shelter dogs a second chance.

Musical performers for the all-day Lost Forty Fall Concert at the festival's east end include Momandpop at noon, The Gravel Yard at 1:30 p.m., Frontier Circus at 3:30, King Honey at 5 and Steve Howell & The Mighty Men at 6:30.

Presenter is Hill Station; sponsor is Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa. Festival proceeds support the Allen School in Hillcrest. Call (501) 749-5869 or email steveshuler@gmail.com.

The festival is banning single-use plastic bags; guests will receive a free reusable bag when they buy from a vendor. Festival organizers are also emphasizing recyclable aluminum cans in the beer garden and encouraging all food vendors to eliminate the use of polystyrene containers.

In conjunction with the festival, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre is co-sponsoring a Halloween Costume Contest, with a special "Guys and Dolls" theme reflecting the theater's forthcoming production of the musical. There's no age limit; kids and adults can come to the theater's booth in front of the Kroger entrance to the festival, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and show off their costumes for the judges. There will be a photo area with props and some Las Vegas-style games with which to interact. At 2:30 p.m., the winners will climb onto the main stage in front of Kemuri. Prizes include passes to Rep shows. Other themes include Peanuts, Cutest, Spookiest, Fur-Babies, Creative and Overall, but you needn't restrict yourself to those.

THEATER: Making 'Misery'

The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. at Chester Street, Little Rock, stages "Misery" by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 5-6 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 30. Tickets are $20, $18 for students and senior citizens. Visit CentralArkansasTickets.com. For more information, call (501) 374-3761 or visit WeekendTheater.org.

MUSIC: Festival singers

The William Baker Festival Singers, a 50-voice, Kansas City-based, semi-professional chorale dedicated to the performance of short-form sacred a cappella classics and spirituals, will give a concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Subiaco Abbey, 405 N. Subiaco Ave., Subiaco. Admission is free. The program will include hymns, spirituals and several songs by Sean Sweeden, the group's composer-in-residence, who grew up in Morrilton and attended Morrilton First United Methodist Church, where the group will also perform during the 10 a.m. Sunday service. The group, on a two-day Arkansas tour, part of their 25th anniversary celebration, also sings at 4 p.m. Saturday as part of the Vigil Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altus. Visit festivalsingers.org.

'Rock for Bach'

"Rock for Bach," a benefit for the Conway Symphony Orchestra, 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Conway Country Club, 555 Country Club Lane, Conway, will feature classic rock for dancing by the Loose Ends Band. Dress code is casual. Presenter is Genesis of Conway. Tickets, $75, include food, wine and beer and silent and live auctions. A cash bar will also be available. Visit conwaysymphony.org.

ART: Emotional abstracts

"The World Around Me," abstract landscapes by Laura Welshans depicting her emotions spurred by the "erosion of wind and rain as well as natural disasters like earthquakes," according to a news release, goes on display with a 5-8 p.m. reception Friday at the Acansa Gallery, 413A Main St., North Little Rock. The exhibit will remain up through Nov. 11. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (501) 416-0973.

Author/illustrator

"Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books," more than 80 pieces of original art by the children's author and illustrator, opens today at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library & Learning Center, 4800 W. 10th St., Little Rock. Jeffers will take part in a gallery talk, noon-1 p.m. today. Jeffers' books include "There's a Ghost in This House," "Once Upon an Alphabet," "The Fate of Fausto," "The Incredible Book Eating Boy," "The Great Paper Caper," and "The Moose Belongs to Me"; Jeffers illustrated "The Boy in the Striped Pajamas," "Imaginary Fred," "The Day the Crayons Quit" and "The Day the Crayons Came Home." His 19th picture book as author and illustrator, "Meanwhile Back on Earth," comes out this month.

The exhibition, up through Dec. 29, is part of the Central Arkansas Library System's Six Bridges Book Festival. Admission is free. Call (501) 918-3000 or visit sixbridgesbookfestival.org. The library system will give away more than 400 Jeffers books over the course of the 10 weeks the exhibit is on display. Email childrenscurbside@cals.org.

The Little Rock Downtown Partnership dedicates Jessica Jones's mural “Shout Sister Shout” today on Little Rock's West Sixth Street. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

'Musical' mural

The Little Rock Downtown Partnership will hold a dedication for a large-scale mural, "Shout Sister Shout" by Jessica Jones, 11 a.m. today in the alley on the west side of Bella Vita Jewelry, 108 W. Sixth St., Little Rock. The mural honors and represents Cotton Plant native Sister Rosetta Tharpe, gospel singer and pioneering electric guitarist called the "Godmother of Rock and Roll." Rock musician and producer King Honey will perform several of Tharpe's songs. Visit downtownlr.com.

ETC.: Cemetery walk

Tours for the Ouachita County Historical Society's "All Hallows Eve Cemetery Walk" take place continuously from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday at the Oakland Cemetery on Maul Road (across from Zion Hill Baptist Church) in Camden. Costumed re-enactors portray the characters of people buried during the 19th century in the cemetery, established in 1833. Admission is $10, $3 for students, free for children 4 and younger. Call (870) 836-9243, email ochs2003@sbcglobal.net or visit ouachitacountyhistoricalsociety.org.



