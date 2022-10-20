NLR apartment fire victims named

North Little Rock police Tuesday afternoon released the names of the three people who died in a fire at Shorter College Gardens Apartments in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, although no further information on what caused the fire was included.

Wanda Freeman, 64, Kenneth Jackson, 63, and Allewese Childs, 71, all died in the fire in Shorter College Gardens Apartments building eight, located at 800 N. Beech St., police said in a news release.

The fire began at 2:22 a.m. and was extinguished by 7:10 a.m., authorities said.

Earlier this month, North Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Dustin Free said the fire started in a first-floor apartment and climbed to the second floor, causing that floor to collapse.

In addition to the three deaths, the fire also left several people without a home.

No cause of the fire has been given. Police and fire officials are still investigating the fire, the Tuesday release stated.