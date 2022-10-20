Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Christopher Tell, 44, of 1321 Rocky Dell Road in Gravette, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Tell was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Robert Rollins, 55, of 315 Texas Lane in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Rollins was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Christopher Haynes, 41, of 17871 Blue Springs Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Haynes was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.