NWA PREP FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Greenland practices hook-and-lateral on regular basis, uses play when necessary

Greenland has run the hook-and-lateral to conclude its practice every Thursday since Lee Larkan became its coach, and the Pirates have been known to use the play when necessity calls for it.

One of those instances came Friday night, and it worked to perfection. Greenland scored a last-second touchdown off the play, then followed it with a successful two-point conversion to take a 29-28 road victory over previously unbeaten Lavaca.

"We've run it a lot," Larkan said. "But sometimes we're not successful with it. Sometimes the player drops the pass, and other times the defense reads it perfectly.

"We were down to our last gasp. We had to do something."

Greenland (4-3, 2-2 3A-1 Conference) had second-and-15 from the Lavaca 36 with under 10 seconds remaining when Max Meredith took the snap and threw to Zach Holte, who caught the ball and tossed it back to Tucker Meadors. Meadors then raced down the sideline before a number of defenders could get to him and crossed the goal line with 3 seconds on the clock.

Larkan then provided an interesting note about that play. It wasn't the first time Greenland had used it to defeat Lavaca.

"We also ran it against Lavaca in 2005, and it helped us win a conference title," Larkan said. "And it was from about the same spot on the field."

The play pulled Greenland within 28-27, then the Pirates elected to go for two and the victory. Meredith faked a handoff and kept the ball as he ran to his right, then he plowed over a Lavaca defender at the goal line to clinch the win.

"I had told our players that if we went down and scored, we were going to go for two," Larkan said. "They had called timeout, so I went out to the players and they were all looking at me. I told them we could just go and kick the extra point and tie the game, but they all emphatically said 'No. Let's do it.'

"It was a read play for Max on the defensive end, and it was a play that we had run earlier in the game for 20 yards, only to have an inadvertent whistle. We thought it would still be there at the time."

ELKINS

Battle for top spot

With its victory over Green Forest last week, Elkins has assured itself of a spot in the Class 4A state playoffs next month.

Now the Elks want a little more, particularly the top spot in the 4A-1 Conference. Elkins (6-1, 4-0) can achieve that position Friday night as it hosts Ozark (5-2, 4-0) in a battle of league unbeatens.

"I'm excited about it," Elkins coach Zach Watson said. "It's going to be a great matchup against Ozark.

"First and foremost, our goal was to have a game during Week 11 for the seniors and for those who have put in all the hard work. With last week's win, we guaranteed that. Now we have another goal in mind, and that is the conference championship, and we can get sole possession of first place by beating Ozark."

It's the game Watson had in mind when he went to find Elkins' nonconference opponents. He wanted a pair of physical, run-oriented teams and found what he wanted when he scheduled Pottsville -- a team coached by Bryan Rust, who was Watson's coach at Hector -- and Clarksville.

"It's going to be a physical matchup," Watson said. "Coach (Jeremie) Burns has done a great job, and their teams are always going to physical. Their defense is going to hit you. We've got to find a way to match their physicality and take care of the football. It's going to be a good game.

"I'm excited to see our guys play for a full four quarters. They have played only about three quarters recently, so it will be good to see them go in a four-quarter game."

GRAVETTE

In 4A-1 picture

Don't look now, but Gravette can still play a prominent role in the 4A-1 Conference postseason picture before the season is completed.

The Lions (4-3, 3-1) have won three straight league games following last weekend's 35-13 victory over Berryville, and they can strengthen their grip on a playoff berth and keep alive a shot at the conference's top seed with a win at home this week against Green Forest. Gravette then closes out the season with games at Ozark and at home against Gentry.

"That's the position we are in," Gravette coach Kelby Bohannon said. "After losing to Elkins in the conference opener, which was a pretty close game, the kids have been pretty resilient and they have competed in every game. So here we are.

"We plan to go out this week and compete. We know the last two weeks will be quite a challenge. Hopefully, we can get back to being healthy and at full strength, then see what we can make of it."

A win over Green Forest (1-6, 0-4) would give Gravette its most wins in a season under Bohannon and takes care of some of the growing pains the Lions had to endure when they won only one game and missed the playoffs.

"Every person who went through last year as sophomores and juniors has returned," Bohannon said. "We just kept telling them to keep playing through it and that our future was bright. They see the light, and now they have built some confidence with the success they've had this season. It's a credit to them for believing in us."

HARRISON

Speech works

What a difference a week made for Harrison's football team.

Coach Chris Keylon was so unhappy about his team's performance in a 55-14 loss at Shiloh Christian that let his players know about it immediately following the game. He went as far as to tell his players to check themselves during the weekend and those that didn't want to commit to Goblin football could leave.

Harrison (4-3, 2-2) responded with its best performance of the season and followed to a 63-27 victory over Alma in a game the Goblins needed to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"We just didn't show up at Shiloh," Keylon said. "We played soft, and that's why I was extremely upset. So I told them that, and we made some changes.

"It's tough to take a whipping like we did, then do what we did last week against Alma. I thought our players did a great job responding."

Keylon said he did make some changes leading up to the Alma game. He switched some people on the offensive line and made one change at an outside linebacker position, although Keylon did say those players who were moved out of the starting spots played and performed well.

Keylon also said he made some schematic changes on offense, which gave the Goblins a boost.

"I knew what kind of potential we had, especially on the offensive line," Keylon said. "That's been part of the my frustration all year. We would play great one game, then not so great the next week. We just hadn't achieved what I thought we could do.

"In our team meeting, I told them that was the reason why I stayed mad the whole year. Now we need to take what we did against Alma and play at that kind of level every week."