



FOOTBALL

Hall of Famer Trippi dies

Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was one of football's most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams. He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career. Trippi played his college football at Georgia in the 1940s, his career interrupted by a stint in the military during World War II. Trippi led the Bulldogs to a Rose Bowl victory, finished second to Glenn Davis for the 1946 Heisman Trophy, and was a No. 1 overall draft pick by the Cardinals, who then called Chicago home. He went on to star in the "Dream Backfield" for the Cardinals, leading the franchise to the 1947 NFL championship. The team, which moved to St. Louis in 1960 and then to its current home in Arizona in 1988, has yet to win another title.

Browns guard doubtful

Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss Sunday's game in Baltimore with a left calf strain, an injury that could slow the NFL's leading rushing attack as Cleveland tries to snap a three-game losing streak. Teller got hurt in the first quarter of last week's 38-15 loss to New England. During the open locker room period Wednesday, Teller was in a walking boot and said he would sit out this week. Teller doesn't think the injury is as severe as a similar one in 2020, when he missed three games. Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski would not rule out Teller but said "it's doubtful" he'll be available this week.

Niners' key players return

The banged-up San Francisco 49ers got some key pieces back on the practice field before their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, star edge rusher Nick Bosa and safety Jimmie Ward all returned to practice on Wednesday and could play Sunday against the Chiefs. Williams missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, and Bosa sat out last week with an injured groin. Ward has played only one defensive snap all season after being sidelined by a hamstring injury and then breaking his hand in his return two weeks ago. Cornerback Jason Verrett also could return this week as he tries to come back from a knee injury that has sidelined him since last season.

BASEBALL

Surgery for Ramirez

Jose Ramirez didn't let a torn thumb ligament stop him from leading the Guardians during a surprising season. Cleveland's All-Star third baseman played the second half -- as well as the team's playoff run that ended Tuesday in the AL division series -- with a torn right thumb ligament that will require surgery. The team said Ramirez injured the ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb during a June game in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old could have opted for surgery, which would have sidelined him for two months, but decided to keep playing. He'll now have an operation in the next few weeks. Renowned hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham will perform the surgery in Dayton, Ohio.

TENNIS

Moutet tricks Nardi

Corentin Moutet drew whistles from the crowd when he showed off with a bit of trickery as he rallied past 19-year-old Italian wild card Luca Nardi 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first round of the Napoli Cup on Wednesday. In the second-set tiebreaker, Moutet faked hitting an overhead by swinging his racket through the air then won the point with a drop shot instead. The 65th-ranked Frenchman required more than 3½ hours to finish Nardi off. Also on the outdoor hard courts of the Tennis Club Napoli, sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez defeated home favorite Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 7-6 (3) to end an 11-match losing streak. Roberto Carballes Baena beat Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4 and will next face second-seeded Matteo Berrettini.

