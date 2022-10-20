Old courthouse shines after $1.2M renovation

The Jefferson County Courthouse chimes sounded at noon just as County Judge Gerald Robinson stood at the building's rededication ceremony Wednesday.

Divine intervention? Perfect timing?

Either way, Robinson said it was a sign of approval from angels that oversaw the $1.2 million courthouse renovation that includes a new standing seam metal roof, energy-efficient windows, carpet replacement, LED interior lighting, landscaping and the long-silenced courthouse chimes.

"It's been 30 years since the chimes have worked," Robinson said. "But aside from the chimes, we were out of compliance on so many things. Windows weren't able to open. We needed new carpet. The carpet was getting mold. We had complaints from employees and accidents with ceilings that leaked on computers and equipment. We had HVAC system and plumbing problems." The rededication ceremony was held in front of the historic courthouse with Judge Hank Wilkins IV welcoming guests before remarks from Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Ronnie Reynolds of Reynolds Construction & Commercial Roofing, Jefferson County Buildings and Grounds superintendent Warner Worthen, and state Rep. Vivian Flowers.

Robinson became county judge in January 2019 after serving as Jefferson County's sheriff. When he was elected, Robinson said, the courthouse renovation was at the forefront of his mind. As sheriff he saw many city and county employees working in buildings that desperately needed upgrades.

"I saw the heartache of people working in these buildings including the courthouse," Robinson said. "The people of Jefferson County and the employees deserved better."

Reynolds' company managed the renovations. He said the courthouse had single pane glass that was "who knows how old" that was not energy efficient. Many windows were held in place by nails and unable to open in the event of an emergency. The windows also leaked rain into surrounding wood and walls. "That led to rotting, mildew and mold, and we had to replace studs," Reynolds said. Reynolds, pointing to the shiny new metal roof, said that the previous tile roof leaked and needed replacing. "The tiles were so old you couldn't find them anymore," he said. "This roof should last 50 years and the flat roof has a 30-year warranty."

Reynolds said in one northeast corner office employees kept a stack of buckets for rainy weather.

"They knew right where to place them strategically when it rained," Reynolds said. "It was important to get these repairs done."

Worthen echoed Reynolds, saying that overseeing the courthouse prior to renovations was hard.

"It was a challenge to keep people warm, cool and dry," Worthen said. "I think it was crucial. It's not just some side business in Pine Bluff. The courthouse is the life of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County."

The Jefferson County Courthouse, the oldest courthouse still in use in Arkansas, has a long history.

Jefferson County was created in 1829 and named for President Thomas Jefferson. The original courthouse was a wood building built in 1838 for $15,000. From 1856-1860, brick replaced the wood. From 1889-90, renovations occurred. In 1908, the courthouse barely survived a major flood of the Arkansas River. The judges' chambers, jury room, part of the courtroom and the sheriff's and assessor's offices were purposely torn off the building to prevent its collapse into the river. That flood forced a change in the course of the Arkansas River, channeling it to Lake Pine Bluff, to save the courthouse. In 1976, a fire ripped through the courthouse partially burning the building and destroying decades of historic files. Offices relocated temporarily to the building now owned by Pope Furniture on Harding Ave. The courthouse, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was rebuilt around the historic center portion of the original 1856 building and reopened in 1980.

Robinson said the latest renovations began during the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and continued into this year. He said the pandemic presented its own complications.

"We had delays getting materials," Robinson said. "But the pandemic also made us realize we needed to make some changes to help ease the pain of operating during a pandemic."While the clock and chimes seem trivial, some days that is all a community sees of a courthouse. That's why when he decided to renovate, he went all in, Robinson said.

"I wanted it done from top to bottom from new landscaping to the top of the dome," Robinson said. "The chimes are able to be programmed seasonally so we can play Christmas music and we can synchronize the clock using our phones. The people deserve better than what they had and the employees deserve better."