100 years ago

Oct. 20, 1922

• A. R. Calloway, at one time a member of the North Little Rock Police Department, spent last night in a cell at Little Rock Police Headquarters, because he refused to divulge the name of the man with whom he is alleged to have been riding with Wednesday afternoon on Main street. Calloway was ordered locked up by Municipal Judge Lewis until he consented to give the court the information desired. Calloway and another man drove down Main street and across the Free bridge at a rapid rate of speed, according to Officer Houston.

50 years ago

Oct. 20, 1972

CONWAY -- Six Faulkner County couples have filed suit in Faulkner County Chancery Court to enjoin the city of Conway from using the city dump without a permit. The suit says the city is operating the dump in violation of the laws and regulations of the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. The plaintiffs say the city allowed the depositing at the dump of a large quantity of garbage, decayed vegetables, rotten meats, paper, tin cans and other refuse. The federal Environmental Protection Agency ordered burning at the dump stopped earlier this year. It was stopped for a time, but later resumed. Several Faulkner County municipalities are seeking a federal grant to help finance a co-operative sanitary landfill.

25 years ago

Oct. 20, 1997

HASKELL -- Someone broke into the Haskell Police Department's evidence room Saturday night or early Sunday morning, taking guns and an undetermined amount of drugs, the Saline County sheriff's office said. ... The thief or thieves entered Haskell City Hall by breaking a back window about seven feet above the ground, Lt. Jim Andrews said. Once inside, they entered four city offices, including the mayor's office, the city clerk's office, the water department and the police department. The thieves pried open the locked police department and evidence room doors, Andrews said. ... Andrews said the evidence room contained drugs and guns when the theft occurred.

10 years ago

Oct. 20, 2012

• Led by state Rep. Kathy Webb, D-Little Rock, a group of more than 50 women wants the Legislature to reinstate the Arkansas Women's Commission, enact a pay-equity law for public employees, and require state agencies to change their contracting and purchasing policies to create "set-asides" for women-owned businesses. Webb said the group spent more than 100 hours working on a study on women's social and economic status in Arkansas and produced a 30-page report with more than 50 recommendations. The group's recommendations range from having the Legislature consider more sanctions, such as asset forfeiture and restitution, for people convicted of human trafficking to financing social services for human-trafficking victims to providing single mothers more job training and job opportunities. ... State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, said somebody will invariably ask why the state doesn't have a men's commission, but that's because the state has effectively had a men's commission forever. She said she believes that Arkansas is the only state without a commission on the status of women.