Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Core Values Public Notices Sports Opinion Newsletters Puzzles Obits Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

PHOTO GALLERY: Prep for ice skating, election education and holiday lights

by Andy Shupe | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Will Snyder (left) and Nick Pilgrim, both with the Bentonville Parks and Recreation Department, unload panels Wednesday while putting together the ice skating rink at Lawrence Plaza in downtown Bentonville. The rink will open for skating Nov. 19, the same day as the annual lighting of the square celebration, the crew said. Go to nwaonline.com/221020Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Thursday's gallery features crews setting up Lawrence Plaza for ice skating, a class on elections in Washington County and putting up holiday lights in Springdale.

To view these images and more, visit our gallery. photoshelterApi" photoshelterId="G0000D6fbSVdt4D8"photoshelterPos="left" photoshelterLayout="6x2" align="left" />

[Don't see the gallery above, click here]

Print Headline: PHOTO GALLERY: Prep for ice skating, election education and holiday lights

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT