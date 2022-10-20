Thursday's gallery features crews setting up Lawrence Plaza for ice skating, a class on elections in Washington County and putting up holiday lights in Springdale.
To view these images and more, visit our gallery.
Print Headline: PHOTO GALLERY: Prep for ice skating, election education and holiday lights