PHOTO GALLERY: Prep for ice skating, election education and holiday lights

Thursday's gallery features crews setting up Lawrence Plaza for ice skating, a class on elections in Washington County and putting up holiday lights in Springdale.

To view these images and more, visit our gallery. photoshelterApi" photoshelterId="G0000D6fbSVdt4D8"photoshelterPos="left" photoshelterLayout="6x2" align="left" />

[Don't see the gallery above, click here]