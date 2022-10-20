PREP FB: Friday’s Matchups

Rogers at Bentonville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Rogers 6-1, 3-1 7A-West; Bentonville 6-1, 4-0.

COACHES Rogers -- Chad Harbison; Bentonville -- Jody Grant.

KEY PLAYERS Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Jr., 6-1, 190), WR Mabry Verser (Jr., 6-4, 200), WR Graycen Cash (Jr., 6-3, 175), RB Jacob Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 170), LB Isaac Chapman (Jr., 6-0, 190), DB Braxton Lindsey (Fr., 6-1, 194). Bentonville -- RB Josh Ficklin (Sr., 5-11, 210), OL Joey Su'a (Sr., 6-5, 322), OL-DL Trevor Martinez (Sr., 6-3, 320), QB Carter Nye (Jr., 6-1, 170), WR C.J. Brown (Jr., 6-1, 185), WR-DB J.T. Tomescko (Sr., 6-2, 170), DE Ben Pearson (Jr., 6-2, 180), DB Johnny Pike (Sr., 5-10, 175), PK Logan Tymeson (Sr., 5-10, 145).

THE SCOOP This is the 119th meeting between the two Benton County rivals, dating back to 1913. Rogers leads the overall series 70-42-6, but Bentonville has won the last 15 meetings, including a wild 56-49 decision last year. ... This game is a must-win for the Mounties if they want to keep their hopes of a conference championship alive. ... Williams now has 21 TD passes after he threw one to four different receivers in Rogers' win over Springdale. ... Verser remains the Mounties' leading receiver with 33 receptions after four catches against Springdale. Cash is a close second with 30. ... Rogers' defense held Springdale to just 150 yards total offense. ... Nye threw only his second interception of the season last week against Fayetteville, and it came on a tipped pass. ... Ficklin, who has run for at least 2 TDs in every game and has 18 rushing TDs this season, needs only 89 yards to reach the 1,000 mark for a third straight season. ... Tymeson had hit two field goals out of three attempts through Bentonville's first six games, then kicked three against Fayetteville. ... The Tigers' defense made Fayetteville's run game nonexistent last week as the Bulldogs finished with 12 carries for minus-21 yards.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 42, Rogers 31.

-- Henry Apple

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Heritage 3-4, 1-3 7A-West; West 5-2, 3-1.

COACHES Heritage -- Eric Munoz; West -- Bryan Pratt.

KEY PLAYERS Heritage -- QB Carter Hensley (Sr., 6-3, 200), OL Hunter Seals (Sr., 6-6, 230), WR Tillman McNair (Sr., 5-11, 165), DB Alexander Saelzier (Sr., 5-8, 140). West -- QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), RB Carson Morgan (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Jr., 6-9, 285), RB/LB Braden Jones (Sr., 6-1, 205), CB Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB/P Josh Buxton (Sr., 5-9, 175), DE Grant Overman (Sr., 6-3, 220), DB Thomas Willbanks (Sr., 5-10, 165).

THE SCOOP This is the seventh meeting between the two teams, and West owns a 5-1 series advantage. ... Since the War Eagles' 28-18 win over the Wolverines in their first meeting, West has won the next five meetings by a combined margin of 268-49. ... Hensley has 10 TD passes this season after he threw for two more last week against Southside. The War Eagles added another one with a halfback pass. ... Heritage's defense has allowed at least 39 points in all four of its conference games. ... Durham now has 10 TD receptions this season after he caught three against Springdale Har-Ber last week. ... Dalton Rice, filling in for the injured Casey at QB, completed 28 of 43 passes for 377 yards and 4 TDs. Casey is expected to return for this week's game. ... The Wolverines had their ups and downs in special teams play last week against Har-Ber. They were caught off-guard with a fake punt for a TD and had a punt partially blocked, but West also blocked a punt for a touchdown, with Josh Buxton recovering the ball in the end zone.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 40, Rogers Heritage 14

-- Henry Apple

Springdale at Fayetteville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Springdale 1-6, 1-3 7A-West; Fayetteville 4-3, 2-2

COACHES Springdale -- Brett Hobbs; Fayetteville -- Casey Dick

KEY PLAYERS Springdale -- QB Jack Pounders (So., 6-0, 175), ATH Ta'jon Sparks (Sr., 5-8, 150), WR Chris Cortez (Sr., 5-10, 160), ATH Cayden Aaserude (Jr., 5-9, 155). Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Jr., 6-3, 200, WR Jaison Delemar (So., 5-11, 190), WR Lach McKinney (Jr., 5-10, 180), WR Kaylon Morris (Sr., 6-1, 185), LB Brooks Yurachek (Sr., 6-1, 215), LB Noah Janski (Jr., 5-11, 170).

THE SCOOP Both teams enter Friday night's "Battle of the Bulldogs" coming off losses last week. Springdale was shutout by Rogers 37-0, and Fayetteville lost a tough overtime classic to Bentonville 31-10. ... Springdale suffered an avalanche of mistakes in the second half against Rogers including a bad snap on a punt that resulted in a safety, and a, interception was returned for a touchdown. ... Fayetteville's three losses this season have been by a combined five points and all in the waning seconds of the game. ... The Purple'Dogs led Bentonville 20-10 in the second half last week before giving up 13 unanswered points before tying the score and sending it to overtime. ... Junior QB Drake Lindsey passed for a career-high 417 yards and three touchdowns. On the season Lindsey is 176-of-274 for 2,547 yards and 24 touchdowns with 1 interception. ... Fayetteville's trio of Lach McKinney, Kaylon Morris and Jaison Delemar have combined for most of the catches with Morris leading the way with 61 for 1,021 yards. McKinney has nine TD grabs. ... LB Brooks Yurachek leads the team in tackles with 80-plus and has 15.0 tackles-for-loss and 6.0 sacks.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 48, Springdale 14

-- Chip Souza

Farmington at Shiloh Christian

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Farmington 5-2, 3-1 5A-West; Shiloh Christian 6-1, 4-0

COACHES Farmington -- J.R. Eldridge; Shiloh Christian -- Jeff Conaway

KEY PLAYERS Farmington -- QB Sam Wells (Sr., 5-10, 170), RB Russell Hodge (So., 5-10, 180), WR Jagger Gordon (Jr., 6-0, 170), Peyton Funk (Sr., 5-11, 175), LB Cooper Gardenhire (Sr., 5-10, 200). Shiloh Christian -- QB Eli Wisdom (Sr., 5-9, 155), RB Bo Williams (Jr., 5-10, 194), WR Bodie Neal (Sr., 6-2, 186), WR Carter Holman (Jr., 5-9, 155), LB Noah Dejarnatt (Sr., 6-1, 215), LB Cole Glenn (Sr., 6-3, 215).

THE SCOOP Each team comes into Friday's game off big wins last week. Farmington blasted Clarksville 70-14, and Shiloh Christian ran over Pea Ridge 52-10 to set the stage for this one at Champions Stadium. ... The Cardinals have won three straight since opening conference play with a road loss at Harrison. ... Farmington QB Sam Wells has played exceptionally the past three weeks since replacing the injured Cameron Vanzant. In last week's win against Clarksville, Wells passed for 209 yards and four TDs, and the week before he was a perfect 11-of-11 for 245 yards. ... Farmington sophomore RB Russell Hodge has emerged as one of the conference's top rushers. ... Shiloh Christian has won six straight games since a season-opening loss to Little Rock Christian. ... Senior QB Eli Wisdom is 83-of-127 passing for 1,290 yards and 11 TD with five interceptions. He has rushed for 406 yards and three touchdowns. ... Junior Bo Williams has 453 yards rushing and 13 TDs to go with 19 catches for 214 yards and three scores. ... Shiloh Christian's defense has played exceptionally the past six weeks, led by linebackers Noah Dejarnatt and Cole Glenn. The two have combined for more than 120 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks this season.

OUR TAKE Farmington 34, Shiloh Christian 31

-- Chip Souza

North Little Rock at Northside

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS North Little Rock 4-3, 3-1 7A-Central; Northside 3-4, 2-2

COACHES North Little Rock – Randy Sandefur; Northside – Felix Curry

KEY PLAYERS North Little Rock – Malachi Gober (Sr., 5-9, 140), RB Torrance Moore (Sr., 5-10, 170), WR Cory Henderson (Sr., 5-10, 160), Quincy Rhodes (Sr., 6-7, 155). Northside – QB Pum Savoy (Sr., 6-2, 185), DB Josh Hardwick (Sr., 5-11, 180), WR DaMari Smith (Sr., 5-11, 160), RB T'Kavion King (Sr., 5-9, 165).

THE SCOOP The winner has the best path to the fourth seed in the playoffs and a first-round home game. ... Randy Sandefur is in his second year as head coach of the Charging Wildcats. He began his coaching career at North Little Rock Ole Main and served as assistant football coach, assistant girls basketball coach and started the baseball program in 1986. ... Ole Main and Northeast merged into North Little Rock High in 1990. ... Sandefur graduated from Northeast in 1979 and has been coaching since 1983. ... The Grizzlies and North Little Rock first met in 1930 and the Grizzlies lead the all-time series 32-26-4, which also includes games against Ole Main and Northeast, but North Little Rock has won the last eight. ... Northside Pum Savoy has thrown for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns. ... North Little Rock has two running backs who have gained more than 100 yards in a game this year; Torrance Moore 103 and 125 in the first two games, respectively, against Little Rock Catholic and Fayetteville while Javonte Harris had 138 yards last week against Jonesboro.

OUR TAKE Northside 28, North Little Rock 27

-- Leland Barclay

Charleston at Booneville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Charleston 6-1, 4-0 3A-1; Booneville 6-1, 4-0

COACHES Charleston – Ricky May; Booneville – Doc Crowley

KEY PLAYERS Charleston – QB Brandon Scott (Sr., 5-11, 185), LB Reese Merechka (Sr., 5-8, 165), OL Roy Hudson (Sr., 6-1, 265), DB Bryton Ketter (Sr., 5-8, 145), RB Bryven Ketter (Sr., 5-9, 175). Booneville – QB Peyton Tatum (Sr., 5-10, 170), RB Dax Goff (Jr., 6-1, 215), RB Cody Elliott (Sr., 5-7, 150), L Johnny Barnes (Sr., 6-2, 230), L Chase Plymale (Sr;., 5-10, 250), L Brett Welling (Sr., 5-9, 225).

THE SCOOP The 3A-1 lead and top seed in the playoffs will be decided on Friday night ... They are the only two unbeaten in the conference. ... Ricky May is in his fourth year as head coach at Charleston and is a Booneville graduate. ... Doc Crowley is in his third year as head coach at Booneville and is a Charleston graduate. ... May was an all-state running back and played on the first Booneville state championship team in 1986. ... The two teams lost nonconference games on the same night to Class 4A schools and both at home; Charleston to Nashville and Booneville to Harding Academy. ... Charleston QB Brandon Scott has thrown for 52 touchdowns in his career and run for 28. ... Booneville RB Dax Goff has rushed for 1,348 yards and 17 touchdowns this season and for 2,295 yards and 29 touchdowns in his 21-game career. ... Booneville was switched to the 3A-1 from the 3A-4 due to the new two-year alignment cycle. ... According to Booneville football historian Glenn Parrish, Booneville leads the all-time series by a 48-12-2 count.

OUR TAKE Booneville 35, Charleston 28

-- Leland Barclay

Ozark at Elkins

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Ozark 5-2, 4-0 4A-1; Elkins 6-1, 4-0

COACHES Ozark -- Jeremie Burns; Elkins Zach Watson

KEY PLAYERS Ozark -- QB Landon Wright (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Hunter Collums (Sr., 6-0, 280), RB Eli Massingale (Sr., 6-0, 195), LB Brayden Miller (Jr., 5-8, 205), OL Charles Vandernberg (Jr., 6-3, 300). Elkins -- RB Da'Shawn Chairs (Jr., 5-8, 175), QB Dizzy Dean (Jr., 6-2, 180), WR/DB Aden Williams (Sr., 5-9, 170), LB -- Landon Haney (Sr, 5-10, 180), Stone Dean (Jr., 6-2, 200).

THE SCOOP First place is at stake when Ozark travels to Elkins for a showdown in the 4A-1 Conference. ..... Both teams are undefeated in league play after Ozark beat Gentry 63-34 and Elkins shut out Green Forest 56-0. ...... Ozark shifted to the 4A-1 Conference after winning three of the past four league championships in the 4A-4. ..... Dizzy Dean threw for four touchdowns and Da'Shawn Chairs rushed for 131 yards in the win over Green Forest. Jusiah Bettencourt 125 yards receiving on 4 catches. .... Landon Wright accounted for six touchdowns in Ozark's win over previously-unbeaten Gentry. .... Eli Masingale had 169 yards rushing, including a 70-yard scoring burst on his first carry against the Pioneers.

OUR TAKE Ozark 35, Elkins 28

-- Rick Fires

Fort Smith Southside at Springdale Har-Ber

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Southside 2-5, 1-3 7A-West; Har-Ber 1-6, 1-3

COACHES Southside -- Kim Dameron; Har-Ber -- Chris Wood

KEY PLAYERS Southside -- RB Isaac Gregory (Jr., 5-9, 180), QB George Herrell (Jr., 5-10, 165), SS Russell Key (Sr., 6-0, 160), WR Greyson York (Sr., 6-0, 170). Har-Ber -- QB Luke Buchanan (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Cole Carlton (Sr., 5-10, 200), WR Bliyge Cook (Sr., 5-7, 150), LB Ross Haney (Sr., 5-9, 175), DB Britt Wittschen (Sr., 5-9, 150).

THE SCOOP Fort Smith Southside and Springdale Har-Ber meet to keep their hopes alive for one of the six playoff spots from the 7A-West. .... Fort Smith Southside ended a four-game losing streak last week with a 45-19 victory over Rogers Heritage. ..... Isaac Gregory ran for 249 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries against the War Eagles. .... Har-Ber fell 41-28 to Bentonville West after beating Springdale High 49-14 the week before. .... The win snapped an eight-game losing streak, the longest in school history for Springdale Har-Ber. ..... Southside beat Har-Ber 49-28 last year when the teams met in Fort Smith.

OUR TAKE Fort Smith Southside 35, Springdale Har-Ber 28

-- Rick Fires