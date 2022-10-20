Putin installs martial law in four occupied regions





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down Wednesday on his faltering invasion of Ukraine with a declaration of martial law in four illegally annexed regions and preparations within Russia for draconian new restrictions and crackdowns.

Putin's drastic efforts to tighten his grip on Ukrainians and Russians follow a series of embarrassing setbacks: stinging battlefield defeats, sabotage and troubles with his troop mobilization.

The martial law order belies the Kremlin's attempts to portray life in the annexed regions as returning to normal. The reality is that a military administration has replaced civilian leaders in the southern city of Kherson and a mass evacuation from the city is underway as a Ukrainian counteroffensive grinds on.

The battle for Kherson, a city of more than 250,000 people with key industries and a major port, is a pivotal moment for Ukraine and Russia heading into winter, when front lines could largely freeze for months. It's the largest city Russia has held during the war, which began Feb. 24.

A trickle of evacuations from the city in recent days has become a flood. Local officials said Wednesday that 5,000 had left out of an expected 60,000. Russian state television showed residents crowding on the banks of the Dnieper River, many with small children, to cross by boats to the east -- and, from there, deeper into Russian-controlled territory.

In announcing martial law effective today, Putin told his Security Council, "We are working to solve very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia's security and safe future."

Putin's army is under growing pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has clawed back territory. The Russian leader is also faltering after the sabotage of a strategically important bridge linking Russia with Crimea, assassinations of Kremlin-installed officials in Kherson and mistakes he himself has admitted in his partial troop mobilization.

FORMALIZES MILITARY OCCUPATION

Putin's martial law declaration authorized the creation of civil defense forces; the potential imposition of curfews; restrictions on travel and public gatherings; tighter censorship; and broader law enforcement powers in Kherson and the other annexed regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

"Martial law essentially means the suspension of the normal governance of the economy, of the rule of law," said Max Bergmann, director of the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "It allows the military to seize civilian assets, buildings, deploy resources as needed. And essentially enables the military to call the shots."

According to Bergmann, the decree serves as "a formalization of a lot of what was already taking place on the ground." It does away with the notion that these regions had elections, are "happily part of Russia and are being administered in a civilian capacity," he said. It "gets rid of the facade and says, 'Well, we're just militarily occupying these regions.' And that's an important signal."

The move could also serve as an opportunity to acquire and mobilize more resources for Russian troops, he said.

Moscow has not declared martial law since the Soviet Union, which preceded modern Russia, imposed it during World War II.

"During the Soviet period, Russia fought a number of wars, but it did so through its regular forces. It didn't have to do the mass mobilization needed [now]," Bergmann said. In the past few decades, Russia invaded neighbors Georgia and Ukraine, and intervened in Syria, but those conflicts didn't require a mass mobilization.

"There's a real disconnect in the propaganda that Putin has used to sell the conflict and the sacrifices that the Russians are being asked to make," he said. "The Russian people were told this was a special military operation and now are being mobilized like it's World War II."

In an ominous move, Putin opened the door for restrictive measures to be extended across Russia, too. That may lead to a tougher crackdown on dissent than the current dispersal of antiwar protests and jailing of people making statements or providing information about the fighting that differs from the official line.

The severity of new restrictions inside Russia depends on proximity to Ukraine.

Putin put areas nearest Ukraine on medium alert, including annexed Crimea, Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov. Local leaders are authorized to organize territorial defense, ensure public order and safety, safeguard transportation, communication and energy facilities, and use these resources to help meet the Russian military's needs.

Leaders in these border areas can also carry out resettlements of residents and restrict freedom of movement. Leaders in other areas have been granted similar powers, depending on their alert level.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian positions on the west bank of the Dnieper River. By pulling civilians out and fortifying positions in the region's main city, which backs onto the river, Russian forces appear to be hoping that the wide, deep waters will serve as a natural barrier against the Ukrainian advance.

Russia has said the movement of Ukrainians to Russia or Russian-controlled territory is voluntary, but in many cases, they have no other routes out, and no other choice.

Under martial law, authorities can force evacuations. Ukraine's national security chief, Oleksiy Danilov, said on Twitter that Putin's declaration is "preparation for the mass deportation of the Ukrainian population to the depressed regions of Russia to change the ethnic composition of the occupied territory."

For months, reports have circulated of forced deportations, and an Associated Press investigation found that Russian officials deported thousands of Ukrainian children to be raised as Russian.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said Putin's decree is illegal, calling it part of his effort "to deprive the inhabitants of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine of even basic human rights."

Russian authorities played up fears of an attack on Kherson, seemingly to persuade residents to leave. Text messages warned residents to expect shelling, Russian state media reported.

One resident reached by phone described military vehicles leaving the city, Moscow-installed authorities scrambling to load documents onto trucks, and thousands of people lining up for ferries and buses.

"It looks more like a panic rather than an organized evacuation. People are buying the last remaining groceries in grocery shops and are running to the Kherson river port, where thousands of people are already waiting," the resident, Konstantin, said. His family name was withheld, as he requested, for his safety.

"People are scared by talk of explosions, missiles and a possible blockade of the city," he added.

Leaflets told evacuees they could take two large suitcases, medicine and food for a few days.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, called the evacuation "a propaganda show" and said Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces might shell Kherson "a rather primitive tactic, given that the armed forces do not fire at Ukrainian cities."

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said the operation could presage intense fighting and "the harshest" tactics from Russia's new commander for Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin.

"They are prepared to wipe the city from the face of the Earth but not give it back to the Ukrainians," Zhdanov said in an interview.

In a rare acknowledgement of the pressure that Kyiv's troops are exerting, Surovikin described the Kherson situation as "very difficult." Russian bloggers interpreted the comments as a warning of a possible Kremlin pullback. Surovikin claimed that Ukrainian forces were planning to destroy a hydroelectric facility, which local officials said would flood part of Kherson.

Incapable of holding all the territory it has seized and struggling with manpower and equipment losses, Russia has stepped up air bombardments, with a scorched-earth campaign targeting Ukrainian power plants and other key infrastructure. Russia has also increased its use of weaponized Iranian drones to hit apartment buildings and other civilian targets.

Russia launched numerous missiles over Ukraine on Wednesday. Ukrainian authorities said they shot down four cruise missiles and 10 Iranian drones. Energy facilities were hit in the Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Air raid sirens blared in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, sending many people into metro stations for shelter. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the city would start seasonal centralized heating on Thursday at lower temperatures than normal to conserve energy.

A Ukrainian energy official, Oleksandr Kharchenko, reported Wednesday that 40% of the country's electric system had been severely damaged. Authorities warned all residents to cut consumption and said power supply would be reduced today to prevent blackouts. One area where power and water were reported knocked out due to overnight shelling was Enerhodar. The southern city is next to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is one of the war's most worrisome flashpoints.

Missiles severely damaged an energy facility near Zelenskyy's hometown, Kryvyi Rih, a city in south-central Ukraine, cutting power to villages, towns and to one city district, the regional governor reported.

USE OF IRANIAN DRONES

Ukraine accused Iran of violating a U.N. Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometers and invited U.N. experts to inspect what it said were Iranian-origin drones being used by Russia against civilian targets. Russia and Iran denied Wednesday the drones are Iranian.

A letter from Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the U.N. Security Council was obtained by The Associated Press ahead of a closed council meeting late Wednesday requested by Britain, France and the United States on Iran's sale of hundreds of drones to Russia.

The three Western countries strongly back Ukraine's contention that the drones were transferred to Russia and violate a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution that endorsed the nuclear deal between Iran and six key nations -- the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany -- aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear activities and preventing the country from developing a nuclear weapon.

Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told reporters after the council meeting the unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs used by the Russian army in Ukraine "are manufactured in Russia, so these are all baseless allegations."

He accused Western nations of their "usual shameful practice" of trying to pressure Iran by leveling such accusations about its violation of resolution 2231.

Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani "categorically rejected unfounded and unsubstantiated claims that Iran has transferred UAVs for the use [in] the conflict in Ukraine," and accused unnamed countries of trying to launch a disinformation campaign to "wrongly establish a link" with the U.N. resolution. "Moreover, Iran is of the firm belief that none of its arms exports, including UAVs, to any country" violate resolution 2231.

France's U.N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere reiterated after the council meeting that the drones were delivered from Iran to Russia and are being used in Ukraine in violation of the resolution. He told reporters that during the closed council discussion Russia denied this and cited a statement from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov who said Tuesday that "Russian equipment with Russian nomenclature is used" in Ukraine.

"And I said, there is no one in the world that believes any more Mr. Peskov's statements," the French ambassador said.

De Riviere said Peskov "has been lying from the very beginning" when he said on Feb. 23 -- the day before Russia's invasion -- that Russia will never invade Ukraine.

"And now he will tell us that Russia never bought Iranian drones. So, I think [his] credibility is zero," the French envoy said. "So we are very concerned with that," stressing that the Iranian drones violate resolution 2231 and their use by Russia to kill civilians and hit civilian infrastructure "is another violation of international law."

Information for this article was contributed by Hanna Arhirova, Yuras Karmanau, Sabra Ayres, Edith M Lederer and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press and by Maite Fernandez Simon and Mary Ilyushina of The Washington Post.

An elderly woman reacts as she leaves her house located in a combat zone in the village of Zarechne, Donetsk region, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)



People sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Sergei Ilyin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)



Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital as families were preparing to start their week early Monday, the blasts echoing across Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)



Volunteers urge a local elderly woman to leave her house located in a combat zone in the village of Zarechne, Donetsk region, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)







Vitalina Reznichenko stands at the entrance of her shop where she sells products at a local market in Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Ukrainian servicemen carry an exhumed body in the recently retaken village of Shandryholove, the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)







A Ukrainian soldier with shrapnel wounds in his leg arrives Wednesday at a field hospital 3 miles from the front lines in the eastern Donestsk city of Bakhmut, which has been under constant shelling and assault by Russian forces for months. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1020phot/. (The New York Times/Finbarr O’Reilly)







Fragments of a Russian rocket continue to burn Wednesday in the village of Kipti in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine after it was shot down by the Ukrainian air defense system. (AP/Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service)











Gallery: Putin declares martial law in Ukraine regions







