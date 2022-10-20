Arkansas, Delta symphony orchestras celebrate season with Halloween-themed classics, scary film scores





The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will present its "Halloween Spooktacular," 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

In a partnership with the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, the program will feature music from films and television, including themes from "Jaws," "Beetlejuice," the Harry Potter films, "Spider-Man" and "Game of Thrones," plus some "seasonal" orchestral works — "The Hall of the Mountain King" from Edvard Grieg's incidental music for "Peer Gynt" and "Danse Macabre" by Camille Saint-Saens. Oh, and Michael Jackson's chilling seasonal pop classic, "Thriller."

"This is a true variety show, full of surprises, special guests, incredible costumes and brilliant, rarely performed film and television scores," says Arkansas Symphony Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson. "Kid- and adult-friendly, it'll be a blast for whole families as well as couples out for a Halloween-themed night on the town."

Katie Campbell, director of the Children's Theater and Performing Arts at the Museum of Fine Arts, is staging the production, with the help of performers from Parkview High School's theater and dance programs, Arkansas Circus Arts, Ballet Arkansas, Fancyful Parties and a chorus of "Spooky Singers."

Many, if not all, of the orchestra members will be in costume; audience members are likewise encouraged to join them; a costume parade on the Robinson stage will immediately follow intermission. The orchestra will enter all participants in a drawing to win free tickets to a forthcoming concert.

Tickets are $16-$72, $10 for students and active-duty military, free to the Sunday matinee for K-12 students with a paying adult via the Entergy Kids' Ticket. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

■ ■ ■

Meanwhile, the Delta Symphony Orchestra is opening its 2022-23 season with a "Halloween Spooktacular" of its own, 2 p.m. Sunday in Riceland Hall of Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. The program features Halloween-y classics, including Modest Mussorgsky's "Night on Bald Mountain" and Saint-Saens' "Danse Macabre," and movie themes from "Phantom of the Opera," "Psycho" and "Young Frankenstein." A costume contest for youngsters (through age 18) begins at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$35. Call (870) 761.8254 or visit deltasymphonyorchestra.org.

[RELATED: Ballet Arkansas’ ‘Dracula’ has new dancers, choreography]



