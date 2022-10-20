Squirrels remain rare in Ozarks

A former member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recently shared his concerns about a lack of squirrels in the Ozark National Forest.

For many years, his group, which includes a former Game and Fish Commission wildlife biologist, hold an annual squirrel hunting camp in the White Rock Wildlife Management Area, a subdivision of the Ozark National Forest.

These are knowledgeable wildlife people who understand the ebbs and flows of game populations in areas based on habitat conditions and food availability. In a normal situation, some years are good, some years are mediocre, and occasionally a year is bad. They get that. They're not the kind of people that insist there aren't any squirrels because they didn't kill any.

The habitat is in fine condition, my source said, and acorns are abundant. Food is almost always abundant. The problem he said, is that squirrels have been scarce for years. Covering about 50 square miles, the entire group killed about half a dozen squirrels this year. It has gotten so bad that at least one member declined to attend.

For several years the only squirrels they kill are old, my source said, adding that he conversed with a hunter has been unable to locate any squirrels even with a dog. It's a traditional way of hunting in the mountains to drive behind a squirrel dog on a forest road. When the dog takes after a squirrel, the driver stops the vehicle and joins the hunt. This old man said he's done a lot of driving and the dog has gotten a lot of exercise, but they haven't had any action.

This experience mirrors my own squirrel hunting experiences in the Ozark National Forest for at least 10 years. I hunt with members of the Crutchfield family from Prattsville. There are tons of squirrels in that area, but they like to hunt in the mountains for the scenery. We hunt mostly in the Piney Creeks WMA, which is east of White Rock WMA. We alternate camps generally between Ozone, Fairview and Haw Creek Falls, but we have also camped at Wolf Pen on the Mulberry River and at Richland Creek. We haven't seen enough squirrels to make the trip worthwhile in years. Our 2021 hunt was the best, when a pair of hard-driving adolescents bagged about six squirrels in a weekend. So thin are the pickings that the adults don't hunt. We just accompany the youngsters.

One member of our group, Paul Crutchfield, said he's glad to hear such poor reports from the other group. He had begun to believe that we're just bad hunters.

Stacy Clark, a Game and Fish Commission wildlife biologist that works from the commission's Russellville office, is familiar with all of that country. He said that he is not aware of anything like a disease outbreak that might have depleted squirrel populations in the Ozarks. He said that squirrel abundance is largely based on the previous year's mast crop -- acorns and hickory nuts -- but frankly, commission biologists don't pay much attention to squirrels. It's not a knock on them. It's a matter of priorities.

However, Clark was intrigued to hear extended observations covering so many years from two localities in the latitude in the same region. To hear it from two biologists really piqued his interest. We're very interested to hear what he learns.

A few clicks

I recently helped a friend from Texas sight in her Pre-1964 Winchester Model 70 Featherweight in 30-06 at the Game and Fish Commission's shooting range near Mayflower.

It was a frustrating session for a new shooter. Imagine your first experience being with a hard-kicking cartridge in a hard-kicking rifle that has a steel buttplate. That was weeks ago, and her shoulder is still bruised.

She rejected our advice to downsize to a more manageable cartridge. Instead, she upsized to a 300 Winchester Short Magnum, which roughly duplicates the ballistics of a 300 Win. Mag. The rifle is a Steyr.

She texted photos from the range Wednesday. She sprayed bullets all over the paper at 50 yards. She said she got three shots close to the center by aiming far to the right. She did not know how to adjust her scope.

She fired one shot at 100 yards that hit far left and slightly low. We advised her to turn the windage knob 20 clicks to the right and six clicks up. We also had to tell her which knob is for windage, and how to unscrew the cap to expose the adjuster.

She drilled the center of the bullseye at 100 yards, her first bullseye.

Her last text message was rather profane, but it ended with her saying she was crying. We don't know if those were tears of joy or from the pain of shooting a full box of 300 WSM cartridges.