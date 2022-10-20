State Sports Briefs

GOLF

UA's Perico receives SEC award

Arkansas fifth-year senior Julian Perico was named the SEC Men's Golfer of the Week after tying for fourth in one of the nation's elite fields at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Perico posted rounds of 69-68-70 for a 9-under 207. He tallied 17 birdies over 54 holes to rank second in the field while he tied for the field lead with two eagles.

UALR's Dawson earns Ohio Valley honors

University of Arkansas-Little Rock junior Anna Dawson was named Ohio Valley Conference Female Golfer of the Week on Wednesday after posting her first collegiate top-10 finish.

Dawson, a native of Waterford, Ireland, tied for 10th at the Little Rock Golf Classic with a 1-over par 217 -- her best-ever 54-hole total. She posted a career-best 4-under 68 in round one and helped UALR to a tie for 6th place as a team.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

CROSS COUNTRY

ASU's Pyeatt picks up Sun Belt weekly award

Following a top-10 finish at Texas A&M's Arturo Barrios Invitational, Arkansas State's Jacob Pyeatt was named the Sun Belt Conference's Men's Runner of the Week.

In clocking a 24:03.3 in the men's 8K race, Pyeatt, a Mountain Home native, not only set a personal best but he finished ninth among 374 runners -- that helped the Red Wolves finish fourth in a field of 40 teams.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Shiloh Christian advances to tournament final

Ryan Russell hammered 13 kills, Rylee Kallesen added 10 and Jill Dudley 10 to lead the Lady Saints to a 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16 win over Prairie Grove in the semifinals of the 4A Northwest Conference volleyball tournament on Wednesday.

Shiloh Christian will now face Farmington for the tournament title at 6:30 tonight in the Prairie Grove Arena.

Laila Creighton registered a double-double for Shiloh Christian (19-4) with 20 assists and 18 digs. Reese Jones added 19 digs.

Bella Bonanno led the Lady Saints defense with 28 digs, while Paige Addington added 17 digs and Savvy Williams contributed 12.