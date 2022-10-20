Strange conquest

When Val Periman trimmed the bandages off one of Mike's hands, he saw that a thumb and parts of two fingers were missing. A Seventh-Day Adventist from Gentry and Siloam Springs, Val was a conscientious objector. He refused to carry a weapon in the Second World War, but he would serve as an Army medic.

His most memorable work came in the Philippines, whose liberation from the Japanese began 78 years ago today. Mike's hands had been mangled in battle.

"And so I cleaned him up good and bandaged him," Val said. "And then I went to the other hand, and he had a finger or two missing on that hand, too. Well, I always tried to talk to patients and get their minds on something else, rather than what they're facing. So I talked to him and asked him where he was from, and he told me. Then I said, 'Well, what did you do, Mike, when you were a civilian?' And he said, 'I was a concert pianist.' And I couldn't think of one more thing to say."

It was one of those times when an interview goes into slow motion. The only right response for a few moments is silence.

Val Periman was the last World War II veteran I was able to speak with. I started bringing war veterans as guests to classes in the late 1990s, though unfortunately few of the discussions were recorded.

When I heard that Val had died, just as when I learned that my neighbor, Grady Lamb, also a veteran of the Philippines' liberation, had died, I felt sadness for the loss of personal connections to that history-altering conflict. And sadness for the loss of a generation that, like all human groups, had its share of jerks and losers, but that also created the prosperity and political order we are now so mindlessly squandering.

I learned that if a WWII veteran was reluctant to speak about his time in the military, an appeal to public service would work. "It's so important for students to hear from you," I would say. They always answered that call.

Val understood the complexity of the world. He saw that while his Christian commitment prevented him from killing another person, even in the context of a just war, he understood that other Christians could come to a different conclusion. He saw the war as both evil and necessary.

Like many from that generation, he was self-effacing but proud of his service. Like most who served in the Pacific, he struggled with feelings of hatred for the Japanese, especially after learning of the atrocities they inflicted on Filipino civilians and Allied prisoners. But he tended to captive enemies and admired their capacity for hardship.

Val understood that it's possible to be true to one's principles while also knowing that life is tangled. He was the opposite of graceless ideologues who, in their certainty, sanctimony, and postures of infallibility, are eager to crush others who see things differently.

Val was a good man. I thought of him and the others who faced brutal combat in the Philippines as I made the eight-mile walk from the American Cemetery in Manila to my hotel. Hosting acres of crosses and Stars of David, the cemetery was a reservoir of tranquility in a disheveled city, the capital of a country rich in natural resources but also rich in corruption and short-term-thinking, and therefore poor and immersed in lost opportunities.

Taking it all in, and continuously checking my front pocket to be sure my wallet was still there, I thought that there's mercy in not being able to know the future. Mike lost his hands and his work as a pianist in the pursuit of a worthy ideal--the liberation of others. What those who came after did with what they were given was beyond his power.

If humanity still exists in 100 years, and if anyone then still knows how to read, and if there is any interest in the human story, then the efforts of Val and Mike and Grady and their myriad comrades will be remembered as something peculiar--a conquest, historically strange, because its ambition was the good of others.

It's true that the relationship between the U.S. and the Philippines between 1898 and 1944 was complicated, but the liberation that began on Oct. 20, 1944--the opportunity it brought to shape a new national future--was real.

At the moment, we are too self-absorbed, shallow and cynical to value such things. This isn't the stuff of TikTok. Appreciation and reverence are musty.

But if there is such a thing as Judgment Day, then Val and those like him will, as the old book of Daniel puts it, "shine like the brightness of the firmament."

Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and oversees the website project "War & Life: Discussions with Veterans" (warandlifediscussions.weebly.com). Contact him at pjones@jbu.edu.