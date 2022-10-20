Super Quiz: Foreign Proverbs

1. Italian proverb: A closed mouth catches no --------. (5)

2. Irish proverb: It is not a secret if it is known by three --------. (6)

3. Chinese proverb: Love your neighbors, but don't pull down your --------. (5)

4. Chinese proverb: A rumor goes in one ear and out many ----------. (6)

5. Yiddish proverb: A man is not honest simply because he never had a chance to --------. (5)

6. Persian proverb: A drowning man is not troubled by --------. (4)

7. Cuban proverb: When the sun rises, it rises for ----------. (8)

8. Kenyan proverb: A man who uses force is afraid of --------. (9)

9. Portuguese proverb: Never cut what can be --------. (6)

ANSWERS:

1. Flies

2. People

3. Fence

4. Mouths

5. Steal

6. Rain

7. Everyone

8. Reasoning

9. Untied