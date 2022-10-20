Super Quiz: Foreign Proverbs

1. Italian proverb: A closed mouth catches no --------. (5)
2. Irish proverb: It is not a secret if it is known by three --------. (6)
3. Chinese proverb: Love your neighbors, but don't pull down your --------. (5)
4. Chinese proverb: A rumor goes in one ear and out many ----------. (6)
5. Yiddish proverb: A man is not honest simply because he never had a chance to --------. (5)
6. Persian proverb: A drowning man is not troubled by --------. (4)
7. Cuban proverb: When the sun rises, it rises for ----------. (8)
8. Kenyan proverb: A man who uses force is afraid of --------. (9)
9. Portuguese proverb: Never cut what can be --------. (6)
ANSWERS:
1. Flies
2. People
3. Fence
4. Mouths
5. Steal
6. Rain
7. Everyone
8. Reasoning
9. Untied