Suspect in Jonesboro shooting arrested

A man was arrested Wednesday in a shooting in Jonesboro that caused nearby schools to briefly go into lockdown, police said.

The Jonesboro Police Department posted on its Facebook page about 10:45 a.m. that a man had been shot in the 2400 block of Court Street and transported to a local hospital.

The 23-year-old man was in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon, police spokeswoman Sally Smith said.

The department announced on Facebook about 11:20 a.m. that the suspect, identified by Smith as 20-year-old Michael McCline, had been arrested on High Street.

The Nettleton School District said on Facebook that its high school, junior high and Nettleton STEAM had been placed on lockdown.

"It was only because of the incident's proximity," Smith said. "There was no reason to believe that the suspect was going to head toward the schools."

Police said the lockdown for the schools was lifted around 11:20 a.m.