Tesla reports 3Q profit increase

DETROIT -- Tesla Inc. reported late Wednesday that its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, fueled by higher electric vehicle sales.

The Austin, Texas, maker of EVs and solar panels reported that it earned $3.29 billion from July through September. Excluding special items, the company made $1.05 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1 per share, according to data provider FactSet.

Revenue rose 56% to a record $21.45 billion but fell just short of estimates averaging $21.98 billion.

Tesla stuck with its prediction of 50% annual vehicle sales growth over the next few years, confident that demand will remain strong. "The rate of growth will depend on our equipment capacity, factory uptime, operational efficiency, and the capacity and stability of the supply chain," according to the company.

But it will take a stellar fourth-quarter sales performance to reach the 50% goal.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported vehicle sales that rose 35% for the July-September period, compared with the second quarter, as the company's factory in China got past supply chain issues and covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The company sold 343,830 cars and SUVs in the third quarter, compared with 254,695 deliveries made from April through June. Tesla said it produced 365,923 vehicles in the July-September period.

Analysts have questioned whether Tesla is experiencing waning demand for its vehicles, which in the U.S. start around $49,000.

So far this year, the company has delivered 908,573 vehicles. Last year, the company delivered just over 936,000 vehicles.

To increase sales by 50% over last year, which amounts to about 1.4 million vehicles, the company would have to sell more than 490,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter.

But Tesla said it had higher-than-usual numbers of vehicles in transit at the end of the third quarter that will count as sales once they reach customers. The company said it's becoming harder to find transportation capacity at a reasonable cost when it needs to move vehicles from its factories to its customers.

Shares of Tesla Inc. initially fell about 3% in after hours trading Wednesday after the company's third-quarter sales missed Wall Street estimates. The stock has lost 37% so far this year, burdened by CEO Elon Musk's troubled $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc.

Musk had tried backing out of the purchase, contending that Twitter misrepresented the number of fake "spam bot" accounts on its platform, but recently renewed his effort to acquire the social platform.

A Delaware judge has given both sides until Oct. 28 to work out details. Otherwise, a trial is tentatively set to start in November.