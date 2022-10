Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland checks his golfball during the Italian Open golf tournament in Guidonia Montecelio, near Rome, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Italian Open took place on the Marco Simone course that will host the 2023 Ryder Cup. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

All times Central PGA TOUR EVENT CJ Cup in South Carolina SITE Ridgeland, S.C. SCHEDULE Today- Sunday COURSE Congaree Golf Club (Par 72, 7,431 yards) PURSE $10.5 million WINNER'S SHARE $1.89 million DEFENDING CHAMPION Rory McIlroy ARKANSANS ENTERED Taylor Moore TV Golf Channel, today-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. LPGA TOUR EVENT BMW Ladies Championship SITE Gangwon, South Korea SCHEDULE Wednesday-Saturday COURSE Oak Valley CC (Par 72, 6,726 yards) PURSE $2 million WINNER'S SHARE $300,000 DEFENDING CHAMPION Jin Young Ko ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi TV Golf Channel, Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS EVENT Dominion Energy Charity Classic SITE Richmond, Va. SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday COURSE The Country Club of Virginia (James River) (Par 72, 7,025 yards) PURSE $2.2 million WINNER'S SHARE $330,000 DEFENDING CHAMPION Bernhard Langer ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, John Daly, Ken Duke TV Golf Channel (tape delay), 6-8 p.m. EUROPEAN TOUR EVENT Mallorca Golf Open SITE Mallorca, Spain SCHEDULE Today-Sunday COURSE Muntaner GC (Palma) (Par 72, 6,952 yards) PURSE $2 million WINNER'S SHARE $333,333 DEFENDING CHAMPION Jeff Winther ARKANSANS ENTERED Pep Angles TV Golf Channel, 6-11 a.m., today-Friday; 6:30-11 a.m. Saturday, 6-10:30 a.m.

Print Headline: This week’s professional tournaments

