Those who lead





The Pessimist complains about the wind. The Optimist expects it to change. The Leader adjusts the sails.--John Maxwell

Many of those in current political life use the word "change." They may speak of how they wish to transform methods and personnel, whether it will be cost-effective, and whereby the voters will enjoy the benefits of someone and something new.

Aging in America has taught many of us that we must listen carefully to our leadership to hear not just the promises. We must also pay close attention to the positive influence that a leader exerts as he/she can follow up on those assurances. Change alone is not an answer to many difficulties. It does bring about optimism and hope for better outcomes. However, it is the reality of those outcomes that are the test of leadership.

Since the covid shutdowns of many parts of our corporate and personal lives, we look to leaders to bring back what we like to call "normal." This may or may not be possible after such a long period of reshaping our local and national systems, as well as the global economy. We have been forced to change our habits and needs--but our expectations for the future have not been forsaken in this uncertain period.

The additional stress of increased crime that fills our daily news has given us pause as to who is in charge and question if they are in charge. Are they giving our front-line emergency workers the tools they need? Many of us have curtailed activities we once enjoyed because of safety issues in our city.

Our citizens wish to be given the tools and environment in which to work productively, provide for their families, live safely, and enjoy the knowledge that leadership is in capable hands. These are the voters who wish for responsible guidance and change, only if it is positive and productive.

I have been told that Steve Landers has purchased more than 70 businesses in his career. Expanding and revitalizing business entities translates to the type of leadership needed in the city of Little Rock. The experience of enabling people to be productive in their jobs is vital to allowing our city live up to its economic potential for our state and our region.

"Helping those who are doing poorly to do well and those who are doing well to do even better" is a watchword used in management classes at colleges throughout our country. It can be the signal for Little Rock to make positive and lasting change.

We know what we want for ourselves, our families, and our city: sound leadership to be the best we can be.

"The greatest thing a leader can do is help others achieve their goals."--Ret. Gen. Alfred Flowers Sr.

Carol P. Williams is executive director of Land Trust of Arkansas.



