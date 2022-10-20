UAPB gets $750,000 Walton grant

The Walton Foundation recently presented the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a $750,000 pilot grant. The funding is part of a commitment to tackle challenging social and environmental problems that plague people and communities, according to a UAPB news release. The Emerging Scholars and Leadership Grant will provide direct funding toward building and expanding leadership development opportunities for students through a UAPB student Leadership Academy.

The Leadership Academy is a unique opportunity to focus on skill development and enhanced student exposure, according to Elbert Bennett, UAPB vice chancellor for student affairs. "UAPB is uniquely positioned to impact the lives of a first-generation college student," said Bennett. "This grant will allow us to introduce students to non-traditional learning experiences and key decision-making opportunities that can literally transform their future." UAPB Major Gifts Officer Joyvin Benton was the lead staffer on the grant.

"Too often, first-generation college students miss the chance to engage in real-life situations," Benton said. "The Leadership Academy is designed to fill that gap by exposing the students to people who can assist them in learning how to maneuver through work and life." Benton said the gift is a three-year initiative. The three years allow for full UAPB student engagement in on-campus and off-site learning experiences with key stakeholders and professional mentors, according to the release.

"Encouraging and supporting home-grown leaders is essential to building and sustaining a bright future for the Delta," said Kim Davis, senior adviser with the Walton Family Foundation. "With a deep bench of talent already in the region, the Emerging Scholars and Leadership Program is well-positioned to cultivate the next generation through invaluable programming that includes academic support, mentorship and leadership opportunities."

According to UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander, the gift acknowledges the great work the university continues to do in the state. "The support from the Walton Foundation confirms that UAPB remains an institutional leader in changing the lives of the next generation of leaders," said Alexander.The gift also represents one of the largest single gifts to the university. "We remain encouraged at the level of support that this university continues to receive," said George Cotton Sr., UAPB vice chancellor for institutional advancement. "In addition, the Walton grant serves as confirmation that UAPB is a catalyst in expanding social mobility and economic vitality across the state."

Through its work to improve education, environmental health, and the quality of life in its home region, the Walton Foundation has pledged to support innovative ideas and strategies that enhance Arkansas, particularly the people of the Delta region, according to the news release.