Untethered world by ’30 is Nokia goal

It's hard to imagine a digital world untethered from cellphones -- unless, perhaps, you work for Nokia.

The telecommunications giant sees the metaverse replacing smartphones to become an all-consuming technology and the primary form of communication by the end of the decade.

"Our belief is that this device will be overtaken by a metaverse experience in the second half of the decade," said Nokia's chief strategy and technology officer, Nishant Batra, as he clutched his phone during a recent visit to North Texas.

To a large extent, it will be up to the Finland-based company's 1,700 employees working in the Cypress Waters corporate development of Coppell, Texas, to turn that ambitious goal into a reality.

Nokia traces its Dallas-area roots back to the 1950s. The company now leases 250,000 square feet of space at the sprawling corporate development not far from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Famously known for developing the first fully automatic cellular phone system, Nokia has since grown into a full-blown technology company, developing facial recognition used at some airports and assisting electric utilities in keeping the grid secure. Seven of the major electric grids in the U.S. are powered by the company's networks.

Nokia brought in over $21 billion in sales last year, operating in more than 130 countries with a workforce that totals nearly 88,000. To pull off the big metaverse plans, Nokia expects to make new hires in North Texas in coming years as the technology gains adoption.

In simple terms, the metaverse is the next generation of technology expected to shape our daily lives.

Sukumaran Nair, a professor at Southern Methodist University and director of the college's AT&T Center for Virtualization in Dallas, said the metaverse can be likened to a compilation of new technologies assembled in one bucket.

"One way to define this is an extension of AR and VR with potential for real-time data collection from different parts of the internet," said Nair, referencing augmented-reality and virtual-reality technology.

Extending the technology's use could mean a lot of different things for a variety of industries. It could involve everything from expanding how the internet is used to developing new ways to learn skills.

The concept of the metaverse may seem fairly recent, gaining traction in recent years when social media platform Facebook rebranded to Meta. Founder Mark Zuckerberg wanted the company to focus on the next digital frontier, the metaverse.

But the metaverse isn't new, Nair said. In the 1992 novel Snow Crash, writer Neal Stephenson coined the term "metaverse," where humans interact with one another and software in a 3D space that uses a metaphor of the real world.

An often-used phrase in the metaverse world is "digital twins." Think of them as virtual representations of an object or system that spans its life cycle, is updated with real-time data and uses simulation, machine learning and reasoning to aid decision-making, according to research firm IBM.

WHAT DOES 2030 LOOK LIKE?

When Nokia thinks ahead to 2030, the landscape is a lot different than what reality is today.

The company sees three main influences in how that world takes shape: socioeconomics and geopolitics, technology, and real time user needs. Framing Nokia's vision are enabling concepts -- such as human augmentation and digital-physical fusion.

Human augmentation refers to technology enabling people to interact with the digital world, or devices like VR headsets and AR glasses. But in the future, Batra said, the interface will be much more personalized and unique.

Digital-physical fusion deals with real-world objects, systems and processes that are represented in the digital world.

In the consumer metaverse, revenue from virtual spaces where people interact will be reliant on consumer appeal. Monetization will be fragmented, with growth into 2026, according to Nokia's estimates. Success will come if there's buy-in for multiple uses, such as gaming, social interactions and virtual travel, Batra said.

"Widespread adoption of the technology from both corporations and consumers will be critical for it to really take off, and this will also depend on the availability of affordable, ergonomic wirelessly connected VR and AR devices," he said.

The enterprise metaverse, which includes offices and schools, is filled with things like simulations and infinite workspaces and will evolve based on how much value businesses get from it. One way to think of the potential is what Batra calls a "digital drafting table of architecture and engineering firms."

Nokia sees metaverse-inspired innovations in devices and solutions as a growth opportunity for business.

In the industrial metaverse, digital twins and simulation could be put to use in factory production lines or mining operations. Industrial machinery jobs could be taught by working with a VR headset.

Batra points to how aerospace companies are building engines and fuselages in the digital world to simulate exactly how an aircraft will fly, and factories, including Nokia's own, exist just as much in the digital world as they do in the physical.

Next-gen technology is put to use every day in Nokia's Cypress Waters offices. VR headsets are available that users can try on to explore or work in the metaverse. There's a green screen room where users can be placed inside locations like a coal mine, where technology can detect whether someone is wearing safety gear.

Batra said one example of how the metaverse could benefit business is in infrastructure, helping engineers to better understand traffic patterns, wear and tear over time and how to make roads safer. .

By 2030, Nokia envisions a 6G world that ushers in advanced technology like computer vision, bio-sensors, digital twins and immersive AR and VR. That evolution also will create more potential entry points for attackers.

Nokia is preparing for that, too, Batra said. Nokia launched a cybersecurity lab in Coppell in May in what it hailed as the first U.S.-based end-to-end lab to take 5G protection to the next level.