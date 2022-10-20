Weather change revamps season

Muzzleloader deer season appeared to be a bust until Tuesday, when a cold front created phenomenal hunting conditions.

As always, deer hunters were very excited about the opening of muzzleloader season on Saturday, but reality quickly dampened their enthusiasm. Mornings were cool, but daytime temperatures were 90 degrees.

We have a saying about fishing. "You can't always fish the conditions you want, so fish the conditions you have."

That doesn't apply to hunting. I don't hunt deer in hot weather.

I walk about a mile from camp to my stand carrying a heavy, 50-cal. muzzleloading rifle, a pair of binoculars on my shoulders, and a small pack carrying a knife and a Thermos full of coffee. On my belt is a large pouch containing a brass powder flask, primers, bullets and assorted muzzleloading tools. I'll be wearing an orange vest and an orange cap which insulates the head. That means I will be sweating profusely when I reach my stand.

The song of sunrise is the whine of mosquitoes. I might have remembered to bring mosquito repellent, but there's an equal chance I didn't. It's a Faustian bargain. Douse yourself with mosquito repellent and risk alerting every deer downwind, or swat mosquitoes and risk alerting every deer in visual range with all that movement. It's one or the other. Doing nothing is not an option.

Heaven forbid actually killing a deer. For me, that means another mile walk back to camp to get my four-wheeler. Of course, I'll leave all my gear at the stand for that hike, but I'll reinvigorate my sweating by wrangling the animal onto the machine. I have gotten smarter about this in recent years by installing a rack on the back. It rides only a couple of feet off the ground. It's a lot easier to trundle a dead deer onto the rack than it is to wrestle it over the seat and into the rear basket.

Then comes the really fun part, cleaning and skinning. You'll do this as the temperature soars. It's a race to get the thing skinned, cleaned, quartered and put on ice before it is coated with flies. Yellowjackets like to get in on this act, as well. You can shoo flies off a carcass, but only for a few seconds. Yellowjackets don't like that very much.

Long story short, I don't do it. If Arkansas insists on selling out to this global warming business, you can count me out.

Ah, but then fall arrived in all its messianic glory! We felt it coming Monday night with a stiffening breeze that made us reach for flannel shirts by midnight. Tuesday morning felt the way an autumn morning is supposed to feel. Sighs of joy filled the air from one corner of this glorious state to the other.

Mike Romine gave us a full report from his stand at Old Belfast Hunting Club in northern Grant County. He said he saw double digit numbers of deer, including a very nice 7-point buck that appeared to be about 3 1/2 years old.

"Do you think he's the same one that visited you at that stand last year?" I asked. "That was a pretty nice buck."

"Might've been," Romine said. "His rack was outside the ears and tall, and thick bases, too. I had him full broadside in my crosshairs, cocked with my finger on the trigger, but I thought, 'Let's give him another year.' "

"If he makes it another year, he'll be something special," I said.

On Wednesday morning, Romine texted to say the same deer were present, but some younger bucks had joined the roster including a spike buck, a forkhorn (4-point) and a 2-year old 5-point that shows promise.

Deer tend to visit my stands in the evenings, so I waited until about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to get on station. I'm way behind on my preparations. I haven't put corn in my feeders, and my feeders don't even have batteries yet. I remove the batteries after the Christmas deer hunt.

I was not surprised that no deer visited my part of the woods, but I was pleased to get into a taunting match with a pair of great horned owls. Their voices were so deep and resonant that they sounded like foghorns. I answered them note for note, and they quickly closed in. That's when a rare whiff of common sense kicked in.

"That's all I need is for one of these great big SOBs to slam the back of my head," I thought. "I'd better hush up."

It was dark in the woods by then, but there was still plenty of light in the fire trail between my woods and the adjacent cutover. I thoroughly enjoyed the walk out, and the plummeting temperature eliminated even a remote chance of sweating.

That was not the case near Highland, however, where Mike Stanley had just shot a big buck with a rut-swollen neck. Stanley hit the buck in the heart, and it ran 300 yards to the bottom of a deep hollow before dying. To get it out of the woods, Stanley cut the buck into quarters and called in reinforcements to pack it out the way hunters do in the western states.

Stanley's nephew Jacob Clark of Hardy killed a giant 10-point buck at a spot that Stanley recommended. Stanley texted Clark an OnX pin showing the exact spot. OnX is a popular smartphone hunting app.

"He said he saw a larger one chasing a doe shortly before this opportunity came along," Stanley said.

It's amazing how a change in the weather can U-turn an entire season.