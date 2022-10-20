WH, Vilonia face tough test

With the high school football playoffs just three weeks away, White Hall is looking to get back on track this Friday at home against Vilonia in a must-win game.

Both teams come in holding a 3-4 overall record, with White Hall at 2-3 and in sixth place in the 5A-Central and Vilonia at 3-2 and in fourth.

The Bulldogs can control their own fate and make the playoffs by winning all three games. Head coach Ryan Mallett says the team is hungry for an appearance, one year after playing for the 5A state championship.

"I think the guys are hungry. There's a few different scenarios, but if we win all three we're in. For us, we want to go in there and take it one game at a time, one day at a time, one play at a time and just keep moving forward. I think this week will be a tough test for both teams, we've both had our ups and downs, but I think that both team's physical play and takeaways are the main factors."

The return of starting quarterback Noah Smith is a promising sign after dealing with an injury last week as well as a possibility of some new faces in the backfield.

"We should have him back this week so I'm looking forward to that," Mallett said. "We're going to mix a few things up, give some different looks. For us to win the game, we have to execute our offense. The defense has been playing pretty well for the most part. They're a young team like us. With this playoff race coming up, we have to play well."

The further development of the quarterback position is something that Mallett is looking forward to this offseason, with backup sophomore quarterback Drew Reece filling in for injured Noah Smith last week. There are sophomores starting at other positions for the Bulldogs -- not just because of injury -- showing they can play well against their opponents.

"We didn't have a full offseason, which is no excuse, but I think going into next year we'll be able to get a lot more things done with the quarterback position," Mallett said. "In March there was me and just one other coach, and with the workload I didn't get as much time as I would've liked with them. That's going to change this offseason."

With Mallett being a former quarterback in the NFL and having success at the University of Arkansas, it seems to be a dream scenario for any quarterback to be able to learn from somebody with a resume like that.

Three out of the four losses for the Bulldogs this season have been by a touchdown or less. Two of the losses were of a combined 7 points against Warren and Mills, who are both undefeated in their conferences. The Bulldogs have been competitive and had a chance to win in just about every single game this season, a somewhat promising sign that a record can't show, otherwise.

Those two losses however, were crushing, as Mills scored a 30-yard touchdown to win the game with 30 seconds left and White Hall couldn't finish its last drive against Warren. Mallett would still like to see some consistency from the offense, especially while facing Vilonia, which have also looked up and down all season.

"We've played good some weeks, but then we can't move the ball or score. Hopefully the team that shows up this week for us is the one that executes and moves the ball."

5A-Central Conference

Football Standings

Team Conf. Over.

Mills 5-0 7-0

Robinson 5-0 6-1

Pine Bluff 4-2 5-2

Vilonia 3-2 3-4

Morrilton 3-3 5-3

White Hall 2-3 3-4

Beebe 2-4 4-4

Maumelle 0-5 2-5

Watson Chapel 0-5 1-6

Friday's games (all at 7 p.m.)

Morrilton at Pine Bluff

Vilonia at White Hall

Watson Chapel at Maumelle

Robinson at Mills